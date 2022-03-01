Log in
GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.

Gabelli Funds to Host 13th Annual Specialty Chemical Symposium

03/01/2022 | 05:51pm EST
Lotte New York Palace & Virtually – Thursday, March 10, 2022

Gabelli Funds is hosting its 13th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The conference will focus on the themes of global supply chain, demand trends, inflationary pressures, sustainability, and M&A. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.

9:20am

 

 

Opening Remarks

 

 

Rosemarie Morbelli, CFA Gabelli Funds

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wayne Pinsent, CFA Gabelli Funds

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*9:30

 

 

Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR)

 

 

Andy Tometich, CEO; Shane Hostetter, CFO;
Jeffery Schnell, IR Senior Director

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*10:00

 

 

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ: PLL)

 

 

Keith Phillips, CEO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*10:30

 

 

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW)

 

 

Jim Jaye, IR SVP; Eric Swanson, IR VP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*11:00

 

 

Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX)

 

 

Douglas Dietrich, Chairman/CEO; Matthew Garth, CFO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*11:30

 

 

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL)

 

 

Mike Monahan, SVP External Relations;
Andy Hedberg, IR VP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12:00pm

 

 

Lunch Break

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*12:30

 

 

Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE: ASH)

 

 

Kevin Willis, CFO; Seth Mrozek, IR Director

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*1:00

 

 

Chase Corporation (NYSE: CCF)

 

 

Mike Bourque, CFO; Ken Feroldi, IR Director

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*1:30

 

 

Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC)

 

 

Pat Quarles, CEO; Sami Ahmad, CFO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Virtual Presentation

 

 

 

Details:
Lotte New York Palace
March 10, 2022
9:20 am - 2:00 pm
Virtual Conference Registration: https://gabelli.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vFICuSpHTHWBSKAxJpnzEw

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
