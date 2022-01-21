Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. GAMCO Investors, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBL   US3614381040

GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.

(GBL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gabelli Funds to Host 32nd Annual Pump, Valve, and Water Systems Symposium

01/21/2022 | 07:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lotte New York Palace & Virtually – Thursday, February 24, 2022

Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 32nd Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. This meeting will be moderated by Brett Kearney, Justin Bergner, and Tony Bancroft, and will feature presentations and fireside chats with senior management of leading industrial companies. Emphasis will be on opportunities in infrastructure spending, energy transition, and M&A. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.

Presenting Companies:

Ametek (NYSE: AME)

 

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM)

Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI)

 

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN)

Consolidated Water Co. (NASDAQ: CWCO)

 

Lands + Gyr Group AG (SWX: LAND)

Crane Co. (NYSE: CR)

 

Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA)

EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO)

 

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS)

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS)

 

Xylem (NYSE: XYL)

Details:
February 24, 2022
7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Virtual Conference

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.
07:01aGabelli Funds to Host 32nd Annual Pump, Valve, and Water Systems Symposium
BU
01/19Gamco Investors Provides Q4, Full-Year 2021 Earnings Guidance
MT
01/19GAMCO Plans to Report 2021 Full Year Results in the Range of $2.71 to $2.77 Per Share
BU
01/19GAMCO Investors, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year o..
CI
01/06Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Redemption of 5.45% Series J Cumulative Preferred Stock ..
BU
2021Gabelli Funds to Launch Third ETF – The Gabelli Asset ETF (GAST)
BU
2021GAMCO Investors, Inc. to Launch Third ETF – the Gabelli Asset ETF
CI
2021Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust to Redeem Its Outstanding 5.25% Series G Cumulative Pre..
BU
2021Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Total Distributions for 2021 of ..
BU
2021Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Initial Closing of Private Placement of 4.25% Series M C..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 260 M - -
Net income 2020 58,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 68,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,06x
Yield 2020 0,45%
Capitalization 590 M 590 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
EV / Sales 2020 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.
Duration : Period :
GAMCO Investors, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mario Joseph Gabelli Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kieran D. Caterina SVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kevin Vaughn Dreyer Co-Chief Investment Officer & Managing Director
Christopher Jason Marangi Co-Chief Investment Officer & Managing Director
Scott A. Long Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.-9.53%590
BLACKROCK, INC.-9.72%125 375
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-9.96%86 508
UBS GROUP AG7.67%66 528
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)3.17%48 184
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-7.50%40 200