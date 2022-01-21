Gabelli Funds to Host 32nd Annual Pump, Valve, and Water Systems Symposium

Lotte New York Palace & Virtually – Thursday, February 24, 2022

Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 32nd Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. This meeting will be moderated by Brett Kearney, Justin Bergner, and Tony Bancroft, and will feature presentations and fireside chats with senior management of leading industrial companies. Emphasis will be on opportunities in infrastructure spending, energy transition, and M&A. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.

Presenting Companies:

Ametek (NYSE: AME) Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) Consolidated Water Co. (NASDAQ: CWCO) Lands + Gyr Group AG (SWX: LAND) Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO) Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS) Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) Xylem (NYSE: XYL)

Details:

February 24, 2022

7:30 am - 4:30 pm

Virtual Conference

