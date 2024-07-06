Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the U.S.

NEWS RELEASE

GAMEHOST ANNOUNCES AGM VOTING RESULTS

CALGARY, Alberta, July 5, 2024: Gamehost Inc.'s (TSX: GH) ("Gamehost" or the "Corporation") announced that all of the motions put forward at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 8,

2024 were approved by the shareholders. The detailed results of the voting are as follows:

Votes For Motions Number(1) %(2) To fix the number of directors to be elected and 12,813,580 100.00 appointed at the Meeting at not more than 6. To elect the following persons as directors of the Company for the ensuing year. David Will 12,743,797 99.91 Darcy Will 12,751,897 99.97 James McPherson 12,751,717 99.97 Timothy Sebastian 11,984,223 93.95 Jerry Van Someren 12,728,097 99.78 Peter Miles 12,728,617 99.79 To appoint Pivotal LLP, Chartered Accountants as 12,809,760 99.97 auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of such auditors.

Notes:

1.Indicates shares held or represented by proxy with instructions to vote for the motion.

2.Indicates the percentage of the total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

About Gamehost

Gamehost is corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. Gamehost's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Gamehost's operations include the Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites hotel, Encore Suites hotel and a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie, and the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in Calgary.

Gamehost's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit www.gamehost.ca. Complete disclosure of the Corporation can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Craig Thomas (Chief Financial Officer) or

Darcy J. Will (Vice President)

Toll Free: (877) 703-4545 Phone: (403) 346-4545 Fax: (403) 340-0683 Email: ir@gamehost.ca

S2673565 - V1