GAMEHOST ANNOUNCES AGM VOTING RESULTS

CALGARY, Alberta, July 5, 2024: Gamehost Inc.'s (TSX: GH) ("Gamehost" or the "Corporation") announced that all of the motions put forward at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 8,

2024 were approved by the shareholders. The detailed results of the voting are as follows:

Votes For

Motions

Number(1)

%(2)

To fix the number of directors to be elected and

12,813,580

100.00

appointed at the Meeting at not more than 6.

To elect the following persons as directors of the

Company for the ensuing year.

David Will

12,743,797

99.91

Darcy Will

12,751,897

99.97

James McPherson

12,751,717

99.97

Timothy Sebastian

11,984,223

93.95

Jerry Van Someren

12,728,097

99.78

Peter Miles

12,728,617

99.79

To appoint Pivotal LLP, Chartered Accountants as

12,809,760

99.97

auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to

authorize the directors of the Company to fix the

remuneration of such auditors.

Notes:

1.Indicates shares held or represented by proxy with instructions to vote for the motion.

2.Indicates the percentage of the total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

About Gamehost

Gamehost is corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. Gamehost's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Gamehost's operations include the Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites hotel, Encore Suites hotel and a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie, and the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in Calgary.

Gamehost's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit www.gamehost.ca. Complete disclosure of the Corporation can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

