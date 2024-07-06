Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the U.S.
GAMEHOST ANNOUNCES AGM VOTING RESULTS
CALGARY, Alberta, July 5, 2024: Gamehost Inc.'s (TSX: GH) ("Gamehost" or the "Corporation") announced that all of the motions put forward at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 8,
2024 were approved by the shareholders. The detailed results of the voting are as follows:
Votes For
Motions
Number(1)
%(2)
To fix the number of directors to be elected and
12,813,580
100.00
appointed at the Meeting at not more than 6.
To elect the following persons as directors of the
Company for the ensuing year.
David Will
12,743,797
99.91
Darcy Will
12,751,897
99.97
James McPherson
12,751,717
99.97
Timothy Sebastian
11,984,223
93.95
Jerry Van Someren
12,728,097
99.78
Peter Miles
12,728,617
99.79
To appoint Pivotal LLP, Chartered Accountants as
12,809,760
99.97
auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to
authorize the directors of the Company to fix the
remuneration of such auditors.
Notes:
1.Indicates shares held or represented by proxy with instructions to vote for the motion.
2.Indicates the percentage of the total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.
About Gamehost
Gamehost is corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. Gamehost's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Gamehost's operations include the Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites hotel, Encore Suites hotel and a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie, and the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in Calgary.
Gamehost's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit www.gamehost.ca. Complete disclosure of the Corporation can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
