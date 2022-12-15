Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Gamehost Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GH   CA36468B1040

GAMEHOST INC.

(GH)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:58 2022-12-21 pm EST
7.860 CAD   +0.13%
12/15Gamehost Announces Regular Monthly Dividend for December 2022, Payable on January 13, 2023
CI
11/29GAMEHOST INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/08Gamehost Announces Dividend for November 2022, Payable on December 15, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gamehost : Press Releases GI Dividend 2022 12 15

12/21/2022 | 05:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Not intended for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the U.S.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 15, 2022

GAMEHOST ANNOUNCES REGULAR MONTHLY DIVIDEND FOR DECEMBER

Red Deer, Alberta, December 15, 2022 - Gamehost Inc. ('Gamehost', the 'Company') (TSX: GH)

Gamehost has declared a cash dividend for the month of December 2022 of $0.03 (CDN) per common share, which equates to $0.36 (CDN) per common share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on January 13, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2022.

This dividend is considered an "Eligible Dividend" and therefore, eligible for the enhanced gross-up and dividend tax credit available to Canadian shareholders.

Gamehost is a corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. The Company's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Operations of the Company include the Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites and Encore Suites hotels as well as a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie and the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in S.E. Calgary.

Gamehost common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit www.gamehost.ca. Complete disclosure of the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, contact:

Craig M. Thomas or; Darcy J. Will

Toll free (877) 703-4545 (403) 346-4545

Fax (403) 340-0683

Email ir@gamehost.ca

Disclaimer

Gamehost Inc. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 22:18:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GAMEHOST INC.
12/15Gamehost Announces Regular Monthly Dividend for December 2022, Payable on January 13, 2..
CI
11/29GAMEHOST INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/08Gamehost Announces Dividend for November 2022, Payable on December 15, 2022
CI
11/08Gamehost Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
10/28GAMEHOST INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/17Gamehost Announces Regular Monthly Dividend for October, Payable on November 15, 2022
CI
09/28GAMEHOST INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/15Gamehost Inc. Announces Regular Monthly Dividend for September 2022, Payable on October..
CI
08/30GAMEHOST INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/09Gamehost : Press Releases 2022 Q2 Financial Results and August 2022 Dividend
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 69,9 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 176 M 129 M 129 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart GAMEHOST INC.
Duration : Period :
Gamehost Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMEHOST INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,85 CAD
Average target price 11,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 46,5%
Managers and Directors
David James Will Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Craig McLeod Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Elston Joseph Noren Chief Operating Officer
James Robert McPherson Independent Director
Timothy John Sebastian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMEHOST INC.13.11%129
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED24.26%28 140
SANDS CHINA LTD38.77%26 190
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-2.81%24 394
EVOLUTION AB-22.55%20 341
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-29.19%13 499