    GH   CA36468B1040

GAMEHOST INC.

(GH)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  20:59:55 16/06/2023 BST
9.160 CAD   -0.87%
06/16Gamehost : Press Releases 2023 Voting Results
PU
06/16Gamehost : Press Releases GI Dividend 2023 04 17
PU
06/15Gamehost Inc. Declares A Cash Dividend for the Month of June 2023, Payable on July 14, 2023
CI
Gamehost : Press Releases GI Dividend 2023 04 17

06/16/2023 | 11:48pm BST
Not intended for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the U.S.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 17, 2023

GAMEHOST ANNOUNCES REGULAR MONTHLY DIVIDEND FOR APRIL

Red Deer, Alberta, April 17, 2023 - Gamehost Inc. ('Gamehost', the 'Company') (TSX: GH)

Gamehost has declared a cash dividend for the month of April 2023 of $0.03 (CDN) per common share, which equates to $0.36 (CDN) per common share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on May 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2023.

This dividend is considered an "Eligible Dividend" and therefore, eligible for the enhanced gross-up and dividend tax credit available to Canadian shareholders.

Gamehost is a corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. The Company's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Operations of the Company include the Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites and Encore Suites hotels as well as a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie and the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in S.E. Calgary.

Gamehost common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit www.gamehost.ca. Complete disclosure of the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, contact:

Craig M. Thomas or; Darcy J. Will

Toll free (877) 703-4545 (403) 346-4545

Fax (403) 340-0683

Email ir@gamehost.ca

Disclaimer

Gamehost Inc. published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 22:47:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
