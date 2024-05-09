Gamehost Inc

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Quarter ended March 31, 2024

(In thousands, except share information)

1 REPORTING ENTITY

Gamehost Inc. (the "Company" or "Gamehost") is a publicly listed company incorporated in Canada under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the trading symbol "GH". The head office is located at 104 - 548 Laura Avenue, Red Deer Country, Alberta T4E 0A5. The registered office and location of records is located at 1400, 350 - 7th Avenue SW Calgary, Alberta T2P 3N9.

Gamehost Inc., its wholly owned subsidiaries Gamehost Limited Partnership, and Deerfoot Inn & Casino Inc, collectively ("Gamehost") operates entirely in the province of Alberta. Operations include Deerfoot Inn & Casino ("Deerfoot") in Calgary, Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre ("Rivers") in Fort McMurray, Great Northern Casino ("Great Northern"), Service Plus Inns & Suites ("Service Plus"), and Encore Suites by Service Plus Inns ("Encore") all located in Grande Prairie.

The Company is also the owner of an investment property located adjacent to its operating properties in Grande Prairie.

Gaming operations of the Company are controlled by Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission ("AGLC"), including Company owned table games and government owned slot machines and electronic gaming tables, together referred to as electronic gaming devices ("EGD"), video lottery terminals ("VLT"), and lottery ticket kiosks. Hotel operations of the Company include full and limited service hotels, and banquet and convention services. Food, beverages and entertainment are offered at each of the Company's casino locations.

2 BASIS OF PREPARATION

These Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, including comparatives, have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Certain information and disclosures normally provided in audited annual consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Financial Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") have been omitted or condensed. As such, these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with Gamehost Inc's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 ("Annual Financial Statements").

These Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 8, 2024. The policies applied in preparation of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements are consistent with those applied in the Company's Annual Financial Statements.