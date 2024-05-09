Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Quarter ended March 31, 2024

Gamehost Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit and Comprehensive Profit

In thousands

Unaudited

Unaudited

(Except per share figures)

three months ended March 31

three months ended March 31

Notes

2024

2023

2024

2023

Operating revenue

$

20,547.2

$

19,838.6

$

20,547.2

$

19,838.6

Cost of sales

Other

(11,628.8)

(10,897.8)

(11,628.8)

(10,897.8)

Depreciation

8, 9a)

(820.9)

(829.5)

(820.9)

(829.5)

(12,449.7)

(11,727.3)

(12,449.7)

(11,727.3)

Gross profit

8,097.5

8,111.3

8,097.5

8,111.3

Lease and other income

4

46.3

42.8

46.3

42.8

Administrative expenses

Other

(1,100.7)

(1,042.5)

(1,100.7)

(1,042.5)

Depreciation

8, 9a)

(217.1)

(231.6)

(217.1)

(231.6)

(1,317.8)

(1,274.1)

(1,317.8)

(1,274.1)

Profit from operating activities

6,826.0

6,880.0

6,826.0

6,880.0

Gain on disposal of assets

9.4

-

9.4

-

Net finance costs

(667.1)

(768.5)

(667.0)

(768.5)

Profit before income taxes

6,168.4

6,111.5

6,168.4

6,111.5

Income tax (expense) recovery

5

(1,422.2)

(1,564.5)

(1,422.2)

(1,564.5)

Profit and comprehensive profit

$

4,746.2

$

4,547.0

$

4,746.2

$

4,547.0

Earnings per share

Basic and fully diluted

6

$

0.22

$

0.21

$

0.22

$

0.21

Weighted average number of

12

common shares outstanding

Basic and fully diluted

21,358.9

22,161.1

21,358.9

22,161.1

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

2

Gamehost Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Unaudited

Audited

In thousands

Notes

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Assets

Current

Cash

$

13,551.6

$

13,979.2

Restricted cash

787.3

594.4

Trade and other receivables

7

2,213.9

3,384.4

Inventories

709.9

753.4

Prepaid expenses

633.1

867.0

Income tax receivable

207.6

73.2

18,103.4

19,651.6

Property, plant and equipment

8

71,735.9

72,466.8

Right-of-use assets

9a)

9,024.1

9,223.7

Investment property

10

1,163.8

1,163.8

Goodwill and licences

76,890.8

76,890.8

$

176,918.0

$

179,396.7

Liabilities

Current

Trade and other payables

$

4,700.5

$

4,545.4

Loans and borrowings

11

16,997.1

20,699.1

Lease liabilities

9b)

752.2

745.5

Dividends payable

12

853.1

855.0

23,302.9

26,845.0

Loans and borrowings

11

25,003.0

25,468.0

Lease liabilities

9b)

10,670.7

10,862.2

Deferred tax liabilities

5

7,424.2

7,422.5

66,400.8

70,597.7

Equity

12

Share capital

142,988.4

143,453.3

Deficit

(32,471.2)

(34,654.3)

Equity attributable to Shareholders

110,517.2

108,799.0

$

176,918.0

$

179,396.7

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

3

Gamehost Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

In thousands

Unaudited

Notes

Share capital

Deficit

Total

Total equity

Equity as at January 1, 2023

$

151,327.6

$

(47,456.6)

$

103,871.0

$

103,871.0

Profit and comprehensive income

-

4,547.0

4,547.0

4,547.0

Dividends to shareholders of the

12

-

(1,988.4)

(1,988.4)

(1,988.4)

Company

Shares repurchased for cancellation

(3,095.4)

-

(3,095.4)

(3,095.4)

Equity as at March 31, 2023

$

148,232.2

$

(44,898.0)

$

103,334.2

$

103,334.2

Equity as at January 1, 2024

143,453.3

(34,654.3)

$

108,799.0

$

108,799.0

Profit and comprehensive income

-

4,746.2

4,746.2

4,746.2

Dividends declared to shareholders of

12

-

(2,563.1)

(2,563.1)

(2,563.1)

the Company

Shares repurchased for cancellation

12

(464.9)

-

(464.9)

(464.9)

Equity as at March 31, 2024

$

142,988.4

$

(32,471.2)

$

110,517.2

$

110,517.2

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

4

Gamehost Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

In thousands

Unaudited

Unaudited

three months ended March 31

three months ended March 31

Notes

2024

2023

2024

2023

Cash provided by (used in):

Operating activities

Profit and comprehensive profit

$

4,746.2

$

4,547.0

$

4,746.2

$

4,547.0

Adjustments for:

Depreciation of property, plant

1,038.0

1,061.1

1,038.0

1,061.1

and equipment

Finance costs

729.7

847.7

729.7

847.7

Foreign exchange gain

(5.9)

2.3

(5.9)

2.3

Income tax expense

5

1,422.2

1,564.5

1,422.2

1,564.5

7,929.3

8,022.6

7,930.2

8,022.6

Change in:

Non-cash working capital:

Trade and other receivables

1,175.8

299.1

1,175.8

299.1

Inventories

43.5

(10.5)

43.5

(10.6)

Prepaid expenses

233.9

7.1

233.9

7.1

Trade and other payables

(10.5)

200.3

(11.5)

200.4

Finance costs paid

(755.6)

(868.1)

(755.6)

(868.1)

Income taxes paid

(1,554.8)

(805.0)

(1,554.8)

(805.0)

Net cash provided by operating

7,061.6

6,845.5

7,061.5

6,845.5

activities

Investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and

8

(107.5)

(74.5)

(107.5)

(74.5)

equipment

Investment property

-

56.3

-

56.3

Net cash used in investing activities

(107.5)

(18.2)

(107.5)

(18.2)

Financing activities

Proceeds of loans and borrowings

-

2,410.0

-

2,410.0

Payments on loans and borrowings

(4,167.0)

(2,977.3)

(4,167.0)

(2,977.3)

Payments on lease liabilities

9b)

(184.8)

(182.1)

(184.7)

(182.1)

Dividends paid

12

(2,564.9)

(2,000.0)

(2,565.0)

(2,000.0)

Share repurchases

12

(464.9)

(3,095.4)

(464.9)

(3,095.4)

Net cash used in financing activities

(7,381.6)

(5,844.8)

(7,381.6)

(5,844.8)

Net increase (decrease) in cash

(427.5)

982.5

(427.6)

982.5

Opening cash

13,979.2

15,614.5

13,979.2

15,614.5

Closing cash

$

13,551.7

$

16,597.0

$

13,551.6

$

16,597.0

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

5

Gamehost Inc

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Quarter ended March 31, 2024

(In thousands, except share information)

1 REPORTING ENTITY

Gamehost Inc. (the "Company" or "Gamehost") is a publicly listed company incorporated in Canada under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the trading symbol "GH". The head office is located at 104 - 548 Laura Avenue, Red Deer Country, Alberta T4E 0A5. The registered office and location of records is located at 1400, 350 - 7th Avenue SW Calgary, Alberta T2P 3N9.

Gamehost Inc., its wholly owned subsidiaries Gamehost Limited Partnership, and Deerfoot Inn & Casino Inc, collectively ("Gamehost") operates entirely in the province of Alberta. Operations include Deerfoot Inn & Casino ("Deerfoot") in Calgary, Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre ("Rivers") in Fort McMurray, Great Northern Casino ("Great Northern"), Service Plus Inns & Suites ("Service Plus"), and Encore Suites by Service Plus Inns ("Encore") all located in Grande Prairie.

The Company is also the owner of an investment property located adjacent to its operating properties in Grande Prairie.

Gaming operations of the Company are controlled by Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission ("AGLC"), including Company owned table games and government owned slot machines and electronic gaming tables, together referred to as electronic gaming devices ("EGD"), video lottery terminals ("VLT"), and lottery ticket kiosks. Hotel operations of the Company include full and limited service hotels, and banquet and convention services. Food, beverages and entertainment are offered at each of the Company's casino locations.

2 BASIS OF PREPARATION

These Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, including comparatives, have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Certain information and disclosures normally provided in audited annual consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Financial Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") have been omitted or condensed. As such, these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with Gamehost Inc's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 ("Annual Financial Statements").

These Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 8, 2024. The policies applied in preparation of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements are consistent with those applied in the Company's Annual Financial Statements.

6

Gamehost Inc

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Quarter ended March 31, 2024

(In thousands, except share information)

3 OPERATING SEGMENTS

An operating segment is a component of the Company that engages in business activities from which it may earn revenues and incur expenses, including revenues and expenses that relate to transactions with any of the Company's other components. Operating results of each segment for which specific financial information is available are reviewed regularly by the Company's Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the segment and assess its performance.

Segment results that are reported to the COO include items directly attributable to a segment as well as those that can be allocated on a reasonable basis. Unallocated items comprise mainly corporate assets (primarily the Company's headquarters), and income tax assets and liabilities.

Segment capital expenditure is the total cost incurred during the Year to acquire or develop property, plant and equipment, and licences.

The Company's reportable segments are strategic business units that offer different services. They are managed separately because of their unique operational and marketing requirements. Each segment complements the other segments. The Gaming segment includes three casinos offering slot machines, electronic gaming tables, VLT's, lottery ticket kiosks and table games. The Hotel segment includes three hotels catering to mid-range clients. The Food and Beverage segment has operations that are located within the casinos and hotels as a complement to those segments.

three months ended March 31, 2024

Gaming

Hotel

Food &

Corporate and

Total

Beverage

Other 1

Operating revenue

$

12,630.0

$

3,391.0

$

4,485.8

$

40.4

$

20,547.2

Lease and other income, gain on disposal of assets

9.4

-

12.6

33.7

55.7

Total revenues

$

12,639.4

$

3,391.0

$

4,498.4

$

74.1

$

20,602.9

Profit (loss) before income taxes

$

6,292.6

$

476.9

$

795.6

$

(1,396.7)

$

6,168.4

Segment assets

$

81,930.9

$

65,714.4

$

26,603.9

$

2,668.8

$

176,918.0

Segment liabilities

$

26,327.5

$

21,343.8

$

9,841.5

$

8,888.0

$

66,400.8

Capital expenditures

$

22.5

$

71.4

$

13.6

$

-

$

107.5

three months ended March 31, 2023

Gaming

Hotel

Food &

Corporate and

Total

Beverage

Other 1

Operating revenue

$

11,712.3

$

3,589.4

$

4,549.9

$

(13.0)

$

19,838.6

Lease and other income, gain on disposal of assets

33.5

1.2

8.1

-

42.8

Total revenues

$

11,745.8

$

3,590.6

$

4,558.0

$

(13.0)

$

19,881.4

Profit (loss) before income taxes

$

5,717.9

$

732.0

$

961.2

$

(1,299.6)

$

6,111.5

Segment assets

$

85,499.2

$

67,508.6

$

27,387.0

$

2,354.0

$

182,748.8

Segment liabilities

$

30,782.9

$

27,111.8

$

12,164.9

$

9,355.0

$

79,414.6

Capital expenditures

$

39.1

$

18.9

$

16.4

-$

56.2

$

18.2

1 Corporate and Other consists of revenues and expenses which are not allocated to operating segments and do not meet the definition of an operating segment on their own.

7

Gamehost Inc

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Quarter ended March 31, 2024

(In thousands, except share information)

4 LEASE AND OTHER INCOME

three months ended

three months ended

March 31

March 31

Lease and other income

2024

2023

2024

2023

Investment property

Gross revenue

33.7

-

33.7

10.9

Operating costs

(40.0)

(131.6)

(40.0)

(30.3)

Net profit

(6.3)

(131.6)

(6.3)

(19.4)

Lease revenues from food services operators

51.8

178.9

51.8

51.8

Other income

0.8

(607.7)

0.8

10.4

46.3

42.8

46.3

42.8

Lease and other income is comprised of net profits from investment property leasing activities, lease income from food services operators at the Company's Great Northern and Rivers casinos and other miscellaneous incomes. As lessor, the Company is responsible for all exterior or building shell maintenance and capital expenditures at the Company's investment property. Additionally, the Company manages the operational costs including property tax, building insurance, repairs and maintenance and security of the investment property which costs are shared pro-rata by property tenants as common area costs. The investment property has available vacant space. The Company is currently negotiating a new lease with an existing food services operator at Great Northern.

5 INCOME TAX Current income tax

three months ended March 31

2024

2023

Current tax expense

$

1,420.5

$

1,393.7

Deferred tax expense (recovery)

Permanent differences in deferred tax carrying values

1.7

170.8

Income tax expense

$

1,422.2

$

1,564.5

Substantially enacted tax laws, as they relate to the Company's liability for current and deferred taxes, have been factored into the determination of reported taxes.

Deferred income tax

a) Recognized deferred tax assets and liabilities

The income tax effects of temporary differences that give rise to significant portions of the deferred tax liabilities are presented below:

as at

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Assets

Liabilities

Net

Assets

Liabilities

Net

Leased right-of-use assets

2,628.7

-

2,628.7

2,669.8

-

2,669.8

Goodwill and licences

-

(5,551.2)

(5,551.2)

-

(5,517.3)

(5,517.3)

Property, plant and equipment including ROU assets

-

(4,501.7)

(4,501.7)

-

(4,575.0)

(4,575.0)

Deferred tax assets (liabilities)

2,628.7

(10,052.9)

(7,424.2)

2,669.8

(10,092.3)

(7,422.5)

8

Gamehost Inc

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Quarter ended March 31, 2024

(In thousands, except share information)

5

INCOME TAX (Continued)

b) Movement in deferred tax balances

three months ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Opening

Recognized in

Closing

Opening

Recognized in

Closing

profit

profit

Lease liabilities

2,669.8

(41.1)

2,628.7

2,839.8

(170.0)

2,669.8

Goodwill and licences

(5,517.3)

(33.9)

(5,551.2)

(5,372.9)

(144.4)

(5,517.3)

Property, plant and equipment including ROU assets

(4,575.0)

73.3

(4,501.7)

(4,862.8)

287.8

(4,575.0)

Deferred tax assets (liabilities)

(7,422.5)

(1.7)

(7,424.2)

(7,395.9)

(26.6)

(7,422.5)

6

Earnings per share

The calculation of basic earnings per share is based on the profit attributable to common shareholders and the weighted average number of common shares outstanding. The Company had no potentially dilutive common shares during the periods reported.

three months ended

March 31

20242023

three months ended

March 31

20242023

Profit and comprehensive profit attributable to shareholders

$

4,746.2

$

4,547.0

$

4,746.2

$

4,547.0

Weighted average common shares outstanding

21,358.9

22,161.1

21,358.9 22,161.1

Basic and fully diluted earnings per share

$

0.22

$

0.21

$

0.22

$

0.21

7 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

AGLC, ATM and statutory amounts

1,463.1

1,856.4

Hotel guest accounts

750.8

1,528.0

2,213.9

3,384.4

AGLC and statutory amounts are expected to clear the month following. Hotel and guest accounts are monitored closely for changes in payment patterns and remain well within Company targets for days sales outstanding. No adjustments have been made to estimates for expected credit losses.

9

Gamehost Inc

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Quarter ended March 31, 2024

(In thousands, except share information)

8 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

The carrying values of property, plant and equipment which comprise of owned assets that do not meet the definition of investment property are reconciled below:

Land

Land

Buildings

Building

Leaseholds

Furniture and

Total

Improvement

Components

Equipment

Cost

At January 1, 2023

$

11,564.1

$

4,215.6

$

90,299.7

$

468.5

$

8,400.1

$

25,713.9

$

140,661.9

Additions

-

-

43.6

-

29.2

602.5

675.3

At December 31, 2023

$

11,564.1

$

4,215.6

$

90,343.3

$

468.5

$

8,429.3

$

26,316.4

$

141,337.2

Additions (disposals)

(74.6)

-

-

-

5.8

176.3

107.5

At March 31, 2024

$

11,489.5

$

4,215.6

$

90,343.3

$

468.5

$

8,435.1

$

26,492.7

$

141,444.7

11,489.5

4,215.6

90,343.3

468.5

8,435.0

26,492.7

141,444.6

Accumulated depreciation

At January 1, 2023

$

-

$

1,242.2

$

37,926.8

$

235.3

$

3,340.0

$

22,678.6

$

65,422.9

Depreciation

-

84.8

2,251.1

38.9

381.1

691.6

3,447.5

At December 31, 2023

$

-

$

1,327.0

$

40,177.9

$

274.2

$

3,721.1

$

23,370.2

$

68,870.4

Depreciation

-

21.2

542.3

18.7

95.5

160.7

838.4

At March 31, 2024

$

-

$

1,348.2

$

40,720.2

$

292.9

$

3,816.6

$

23,530.9

$

69,708.8

-

1,348.2

40,720.1

292.8

3,816.5

23,531.0

69,708.7

Carrying value

(21.2)

(542.2)

(18.7)

(95.5)

(160.7)

At December 31, 2023

$

11,564.1

$

2,888.6

$

50,165.4

$

194.3

$

4,708.2

$

2,946.2

$

72,466.8

At March 31, 2024

$

11,489.5

$

2,867.4

$

49,623.1

$

175.6

$

4,618.5

$

2,961.8

$

71,735.9

Equipment provided by and owned by AGLC including slot, VLT, EGT, and lottery terminals are not included in property, plant and equipment.

11,564.1

2,888.6

50,165.4

194.3

4,708.2

2,946.2

72,466.8

9 LEASES

The Company's leases are comprised of predominantly a property lease for the Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre and numerous pieces of small equipment throughout the Company, collectively known as right-of-use assets. The corresponding lease liabilities for ROU assets are subject to remeasurement for changes in future lease payments with corresponding adjustments made to the carrying value of the ROU asset.

Additional lease payments are recognized in profit (loss) and consist of short-term leases with durations of twelve months or less, and leases of low value consisting primarily of small equipment. Additional lease payments also include variable portions of property leases based on usage such as property tax and insurance portions of common area property costs.

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Gamehost Inc. published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2024 01:28:03 UTC.