Gamelancer Gaming Provides Default Status Update

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2022) - Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (formerly, Wondr Gaming Corp.) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release of May 4, 2022, the Company is providing a default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203").

On April 20, 2022, the Company announced (the "Default Announcement") that it anticipated being late in filing its audited annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis and certificates of the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer (collectively, the "Continuous Disclosure Documents") for the year ended December 31, 2021, by the prescribed deadline of May 2, 2022.

The Company made an application with the applicable securities regulators under NP 12-203 requesting that a management cease trade order ("MCTO") be imposed in respect of the anticipated late filing rather than an issuer cease trade order. On May 3, 2022, the Company received the MCTO from the Ontario Securities Commission pursuant to NP 12-203, pending filing of the Continuous Disclosure Documents. The MCTO does not affect the ability of persons who have not been directors, officers or insiders of the Company to trade in their securities.

Except as discussed below, there have been no material changes to the information contained in Default Announcement or any other changes required to be disclosed under NP 12-203.

The Company anticipates that the Continuous Disclosure Documents will be filed on or prior to May 20, 2022. The Company will continue to provide bi-weekly updates, as contemplated by NP 12-203, until the Continuous Disclosure Documents have been filed. In the event that the Company does not file the Continuous Disclosure Documents by May 20, 2022 the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities may impose an issuer cease trade order on the outstanding securities of the Company. The Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines during the period it remains in default of the filing requirements.

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange, is a growing mobile focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1 billion+ monthly video views across its 22 owned and operated channels. With over 26,500,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Gaming channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

