Gamelancer Media Corp., formerly Gamelancer Gaming Corp., is a Canada-based media and entertainment company. The Company is focused on building mobile focused social media network in gaming. The Company has developed gaming platform on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, with approximately 27 owned and operated channels. The Company sells direct and programmatic media across its network brands. It provides its audience curated content relevant to the GenZ and Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. It provides citrates short and long -form video content, with broadcast distribution across its owned and operated channels.

Sector Internet Services