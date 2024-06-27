Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - Gamelancer Media Corp. (dba Vertiqal Studios) (TSX: VRTS) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FSE: P93) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

Each of the following nominees were elected as a director of the Company. The results of the common shares voted in person or by proxy in respect of the election of each director are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Jonathan Dwyer 139,656,076

(99.54%) 641,000

(0.46%) Samuel Banks 136,091,076

(97%) 4,206,000

(3%) Razvan Romanescu 139,648,039

(99.54%) 649,037

(0.46%) Robert Segal 138,811,076

(98.94%) 1,486,000

(1.06%) Matt Berger 136,090,539

(97%) 4,206,537

(3%) Aaron Reitkopf 136,083,176

(97%) 4,213,900

(3%) Kevin Moriarty 136,731,939

(97.46%) 3,565,137

(2.54%) Kevin Cooper 139,648,439

(99.54%) 648,637

(0.46%) Ali Plonchak 136,090,539

(97%) 4,206,537

(3%)

The appointment of MNP LLP as the auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders and the board of directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor. The approval of the special resolution authorizing the board of directors of the Company to set the number of directors from time to time within the minimum and maximum number of directors set forth in the articles of the Company. The approval of the special resolution authorizing the amendment of the articles of the Company to change the name of the Company to "Vertiqal Studios Corp." or such other name as the directors of the Company, in their sole discretion, may determine. The approval of the omnibus equity incentive plan of the Company, and the unallocated rights, options and other entitlements thereunder. The approval of the special resolution authorizing the amendment the articles of the Company to consolidate each of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company by changing a maximum of twenty (20) pre-consolidation common shares of the Company, or such lesser number of pre-consolidation common shares as the directors of the Company in their discretion may determine, into one (1) post-consolidation common share of the Company. The approval of the ordinary authorizing the issuance of common shares of the Company to a related party which is majority-owned and controlled by a director of the Company to settle an outstanding amount owed to the related party by the Company.

Further details on the above matters, including the report of voting results thereon, are available on under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Vertiqal Studios

Vertiqal Studios is a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio specializing in the creation and distribution of viral videos. With a daily output of 100+ videos across 138 owned-and-operated channels, Vertiqal leverages TV economics to monetize content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram and revenue-share on platforms such as Snapchat. The company's focus on producing and broadcasting performative organic content to an audience of over 52 million followers and subscribers, generating over 2 billion monthly video views, positions Vertiqal as a key player in scalable marketing concepts with brands, agencies, and creators for full production and distribution brand campaigns on major social platforms.

For more information

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jon Dwyer

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (416) 627-8868;

Email: jon@vertiqalstudios.com

Investor Relations Email: ir@vertiqalstudios.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release.

The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

