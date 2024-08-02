Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2024) - Gamelancer Media Corp. (dba Vertiqal Studios) (TSX: VRTS) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FSE: P93) ("the Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated July 23, 2024, it has filed Articles of Amendment effective market open on August 2, 2024 to change its name to Vertiqal Studios Corp. The Company's trading symbol on the Toronto Stock Exchange will remain "VRTS". The Company expects its shares will commence trading under the new name and CUSIP at market opening on Wednesday August 7, 2024.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent. A new CUSIP number has been obtained to replace the previous CUSIP number.

About Vertiqal Studios

Vertiqal Studios is a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio specializing in the creation and distribution of viral videos. With a daily output of 100+ videos across 138 owned-and-operated channels, Vertiqal leverages TV economics to monetize content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram and revenue-share on platforms such as Snapchat. The company's focus on producing and broadcasting performative organic content to an audience of over 52 million followers and subscribers, generating over 2 billion monthly video views, positions Vertiqal as a key player in scalable marketing concepts with brands, agencies, and creators for full production and distribution brand campaigns on major social platforms.

For more information and to join our email subscriber list for direct press releases and newsletters, visit https://vertiqalstudios.com/.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release.

The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218608