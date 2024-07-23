Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2024) - Gamelancer Media Corp. (dba Vertiqal Studios) (TSX: VRTS) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FSE: P93) ("the Company") - Vertiqal Studios, a pioneer in digital video content creation and distribution, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Lance Klima and Trevor Aune to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

"Lance and Trevor's significant expertise in their respective fields will be invaluable to Vertiqal Studios as we continue to expand our influence in the media space," said Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO of Vertiqal Studios. "Their proven track records in financial services and digital media, respectively, make them perfect fits for our board."

Lance F. Klima is a seasoned financial service professional with a long and successful track record of business building, capital raising, and thought leadership. As the Head of Origination and Marketing for STORY3 Capital, a Consumer Private Equity firm based in Los Angeles, Mr. Klima leads origination and business development efforts. Previously, he co-founded Thames Capital, an opportunistic absolute return hedge fund firm, and has held senior positions at Bank of America, Guggenheim Partners, and Bear Stearns. Mr. Klima's extensive experience across alternative investment strategies and traditional public equity, coupled with his leadership and mentorship roles, will be invaluable to Vertiqal Studios as we continue to expand our influence in the media space.

"Vertiqal Studios is at the forefront of digital video content creation and distribution. I am thrilled to be a part of Vertiqal Studios' board and support the next level of growth into new markets and audiences," said Lance Klima about his appointment.

Trevor Aune brings two decades of expertise in digital media to Vertiqal Studios. With a Master's of Visual Media Arts from Emerson College, Mr. Aune has directed short films showcased at festivals worldwide, including Cannes. His career spans roles at The Food Network and globally recognized advertising agencies such as TAXI, Sid Lee, and Cossette Media. Trevor's unique perspective on strategizing, monetizing, and scaling in the ever-changing social media space will significantly contribute to Vertiqal Studios' strategic initiatives. As the Executive Director of the Aune Foundation, Trevor supports non-profit organizations focused on brain and mental health, showcasing his commitment to philanthropy and community engagement.

"I am excited to join Vertiqal Studios and contribute to its innovative approach to digital media," said Trevor Aune. "The company's vision for the future aligns with my passion for evolving media strategies and community engagement."

The Board of Directors would like to thank Sam Banks for his time on the Board of Directors and is delighted to welcome him to the Board of Advisors. Mr. Banks will remain a valued advisor to Vertiqal Studios.

Proposed Name Change

The Company is pleased to advise that it intends to file articles of amendment to change its name to Vertiqal Studios Corp. The Company's trading symbol will remain "VRTS".

The Company intends to make this change to complete its rebranding strategy and move forward with its business as Vertiqal Studios.

The name change was approved by the shareholders of the Company at its annual and special meeting held on June 27, 2024. No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent. New CUSIP numbers have been obtained to replace the previous CUSIP numbers. The name change is subject to the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange, and other applicable regulatory authorities.

About Vertiqal Studios

Vertiqal Studios is a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio specializing in the creation and distribution of viral videos. With a daily output of 100+ videos across 138 owned-and-operated channels, Vertiqal leverages TV economics to monetize content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram and revenue-share on platforms such as Snapchat. The company's focus on producing and broadcasting performative organic content to an audience of over 52 million followers and subscribers, generating over 2 billion monthly video views, positions Vertiqal as a key player in scalable marketing concepts with brands, agencies, and creators for full production and distribution brand campaigns on major social platforms.

For more information

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release.

The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

