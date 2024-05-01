VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF), announces that, further to its news release dated April 15, 2024 (the "Announcement"), its principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission, has accepted the Company's application for, and has granted, a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"). As previously announced, the Company applied for the MCTO due to a delay in the filing of the Company's annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Annual Filings"), due on April 29, 2024.

Reasons for the anticipated delay include additional due diligence with respect to the reporting of the Company's new commercial agreements and blockchain grants. The Company is working with its auditor to complete the audit in a timely manner.

The MCTO restricts the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer from all trading in securities of the Company until such time as the Annual Filings have been filed by the Company and the MCTO has been lifted. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders of the Company to trade in securities of the Company. The Company and its auditors continue to work diligently toward completing the Annual Filings as soon as possible. The Company is not aware of any specific accounting or audit concerns at this time. The Company expects that it will be in a position to file the Annual Filings on or before June 28, 2024.

Until the Annual Filings are filed, the Company intends to comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as set out in National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") for as long as it remains in default, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of a news release. The Company confirms that since the date of the Announcement: (i) there has been no material change to the information set out in the Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; (iii) the Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (iv) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About GameOn

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's best sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making next-gen games. We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences. With a diverse team of gaming, sports, and web3 veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, EA, Dapper Labs, and the Brooklyn Nets, our platform is executed at scale with millions of users, gameplays, and revenue. GameOn has partnered with NBCUniversal, Bravo, LALIGA, PFL, Karate Combat, the WNBA, Times Internet, DICK'S Sporting Goods, and Gaming Society.

