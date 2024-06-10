Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

On June 4, 2024, the Staff of Nasdaq notified Gamer Pakistan Inc. ("Company") that unless the Company timely requests a hearing before a Hearings Panel (the "Panel"), the Company's securities will be delisted from The Nasdaq Stock Market for the reasons set forth below. Accordingly, the Company intends to timely request a hearing before the Panel.

The hearing request will automatically stay any trading suspension or delisting action for an additional 15 calendar days following the date of the request; however, Nasdaq has a procedure to request an extension of the stay through the hearing date and the expiration of any extension period granted by the Panel following the hearing. In connection with the hearing request, the Company will request that the stay be extended through the hearing and the expiration of any additional extension period granted by the Panel following the hearing. In that regard, pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Panel may grant an additional extension period. However, there can be no assurance that the Panel will grant the Company an additional extension, or that the Panel will grant the Company's request for an extended stay, or that the Company will be able to regain compliance by the end of any additional extension period.

The reason for the delisting notice is as follows:

On December 4, 2023, Nasdaq had notified the Company that the bid price of its listed security had closed at less than $1 per share over the previous 30 consecutive business days, and, as a result, did not comply with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Rule"). In accordance with Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company was provided 180 calendar days, or until June 3, 2024, to regain compliance with the Rule. The Company has not regained compliance with the Rule and is not eligible for a second 180 day period, because the Company does not meet the $5,000,000 minimum stockholders' equity requirement for initial listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market or any of the alternatives set forth under Listing Rule 5550(b).

Separately, on April 18 and May 17, 2024, Staff notified the Company that since it failed to file the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2024, the Company no longer met the filing requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market set forth under Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). In light of the foregoing and in accordance with Listing Rule 5810(c)(2)(A), Staff cannot accept a plan to regain compliance. As such, these matters are an additional and separate basis for delisting the Company's securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market.