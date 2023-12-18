By Anthony O. Goriainoff and Michael Susin

Amazon Content Services struck an agreement with Games Workshop Group to develop movies and television series based on the U.K. company's popular Warhammer 40,000 game.

The licensing of Warhammer 40,000--a miniature tabletop space wargame--comes a year after the British company first said it was in talks to team up with Amazon

The deal hands Amazon exclusive rights to Games Workshop's Warhammer 40,000 universe, set in the distant 41st millennium where humans and aliens collide. Amazon and Games Workshop will be working for a year to thrash out a set of guidelines for movies and television series to be developed by the U.S. company.

Games Workshop said the deal includes the option to license equivalent rights in the Warhammer Fantasy universe.

However, it warned that it might take a while before its fans see any content.

"It's not unusual for projects to take two to three years from this point," the company said.

A team of screenwriters is currently being put together to bring the Warhammer universe to the screen, the company said on its community website.

"There is a fine line to tread between sweating the assets and royally mucking up. Games Workshop risks long-lasting reputational damage if Amazon makes a mockery of its IP on the screen," AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said.

