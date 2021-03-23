Edison Investment Research Limited : Games Workshop Group (GAW): No cracks in the plastic

Log in
Games Workshop Group (GAW): No cracks in the plastic

03/23/2021
23-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 23 March 2021 
 
Games Workshop Group (GAW): No cracks in the plastic 
Games Workshop Group's (GAW's) strategy of increasing product innovation, customer engagement and geographic coverage 
has produced impressive long-term financial results and cash returns to shareholders. We see scope for continued strong 
growth as the company continues to develop and further exploit its 'library' of IP in a structural growth market. Our 
DCF-based valuation of 11,613p per share represents 22% upside from the current share price. 
Our DCF-based valuation of 11,613p per share represents upside from the current share price of 22%. This would 
represent an EV/sales multiple for FY21 of 8.7x. With no direct quoted peers, GAW trades at a substantial premium to 
companies with exposure to toys/special interest hobbies, reflecting its better revenue growth profile and higher 
margins. Relative to other IP/content companies in wider sectors, GAW trades at a premium on sales-based multiples but 
at a discount on profit-based valuation measures due to its higher profitability. 
 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Russell Pointon +44 (0)20 3077 5700 consumer@edisongroup.com 
Neil Shah +44 (0)20 3077 5715 consumer@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn        https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1177191 23-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 352 M 488 M 488 M
Net income 2021 112 M 155 M 155 M
Net cash 2021 90,5 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 3 102 M 4 301 M 4 291 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,54x
EV / Sales 2022 7,70x
Nbr of Employees 2 188
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Games Workshop Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12 962,50 GBX
Last Close Price 9 465,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 42,6%
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin Derek Rountree Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rachel Frances Tongue Chief Financial Officer & Director
Elaine O'Donnell Non-Executive Chairman
John Richard Alistair Brewis Senior Independent Director
Nicholas John Donaldson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC-15.49%4 545
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-17.28%18 545
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-10.98%16 205
HASBRO, INC.2.56%13 379
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-19.20%9 557
MATTEL, INC.19.63%7 524
