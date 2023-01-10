Advanced search
Games Workshop : Dividend

01/10/2023 | 03:07am EST
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC

(the "Company")

10 January 2023

DIVIDEND

Games Workshop Group PLC announces that the Board has today declared a dividend of £1.30 per share, in line with the Company's policy of distributing truly surplus cash. Including this dividend, total dividends declared in the year so far are £2.95 per share (2021/22: £1.65 per share, as at January 2022). The dividend of £1.30 per share will be paid on 24 February 2023 for shareholders on the register on 20 January 2023, with an ex-dividend date of 19 January 2023. The last date for elections for the dividend re-investment plan is 3 February 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Games Workshop Group PLC

investorrelations@gwplc.com

Kevin Rountree, CEO

Rachel Tongue, CFO

Investor relations website

investor.games-workshop.com

General website

www.games-workshop.com

Disclaimer

Games Workshop Group plc published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 08:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
