GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC

(the "Company")

25 July 2023

DIVIDEND

The Company announces that the Board has today declared a dividend of £1.45 per share, in line with the Company's policy of distributing truly surplus cash. Total dividends declared in 2023/24 so far are therefore £1.45 per share (2022/23: £0.90 per share). The dividend of £1.45 per share will be paid on 11 September 2023 for shareholders on the register on 4 August 2023, with an ex-dividend date of 3 August 2023. The last date for elections for the dividend re-investment plan is 18 August 2023.

