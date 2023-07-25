GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC
(the "Company")
25 July 2023
DIVIDEND
The Company announces that the Board has today declared a dividend of £1.45 per share, in line with the Company's policy of distributing truly surplus cash. Total dividends declared in 2023/24 so far are therefore £1.45 per share (2022/23: £0.90 per share). The dividend of £1.45 per share will be paid on 11 September 2023 for shareholders on the register on 4 August 2023, with an ex-dividend date of 3 August 2023. The last date for elections for the dividend re-investment plan is 18 August 2023.
For further information, please contact:
Games Workshop Group PLC
investorrelations@gwplc.com
Kevin Rountree, CEO
Rachel Tongue, CFO
Investor relations website
investor.games-workshop.com
General website
www.games-workshop.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Games Workshop Group plc published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 07:04:10 UTC.