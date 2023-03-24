Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Games Workshop Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAW   GB0003718474

GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC

(GAW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:19:58 2023-03-24 am EDT
9047.50 GBX   +0.30%
04:52aGames Workshop hails quarterly trading in line with expectations
AN
04:10aFTSE 100 to Extend Retreat After Downbeat Asia Trading
DJ
02/23UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Games Workshop hails quarterly trading in line with expectations

03/24/2023 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Games Workshop Group PLC on Friday said trading in the three months to the end of February has been in line with expectations.

The Nottingham, England-based miniature wargames maker declared a dividend of GBP1.20 per share, saying that total dividends declared for financial 2023 so far are GBP4.15 pence per share. This is up 77% from GBP2.35p per share as at March last year.

Back in January, Games Workshop said for the six months to November 27, revenue was GBP226.6 million, up 7.1% from GBP211.6 million a year prior.

However, pretax profit fell 5.2% to GBP83.6 million from GBP88.2 million. Operating expenses increased 6.5% on-year to GBP67.0 million.

The company said it will issue a full-year trading update for the 52 weeks ending May 28 in June.

Shares were up 0.6% at 9,070.00 pence each on Friday morning in London.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC
04:52aGames Workshop hails quarterly trading in line with expectations
AN
04:10aFTSE 100 to Extend Retreat After Downbeat Asia Trading
DJ
02/23UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/22UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/19GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/18UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/17UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/17Game Developer -the Necrons Awaken I : Warpforge
AQ
01/16UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/13UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 438 M 540 M 540 M
Net income 2023 129 M 159 M 159 M
Net cash 2023 103 M 127 M 127 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,1x
Yield 2023 3,29%
Capitalization 2 969 M 3 659 M 3 659 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,54x
EV / Sales 2024 6,12x
Nbr of Employees 2 643
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Games Workshop Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9 020,00 GBX
Average target price 9 875,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 9,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Derek Rountree Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rachel Frances Tongue Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Richard Alistair Brewis Non-Executive Chairman
Kate Elizabeth Marsh Independent Non-Executive Director
Randall Casson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC5.31%3 659
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.12.82%19 155
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.0.83%13 903
HASBRO, INC.-20.28%6 763
MATTEL, INC.-9.25%5 787
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.77%5 685
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer