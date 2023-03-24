Games Workshop hails quarterly trading in line with expectations

(Alliance News) - Games Workshop Group PLC on Friday said trading in the three months to the end of February has been in line with expectations.

The Nottingham, England-based miniature wargames maker declared a dividend of GBP1.20 per share, saying that total dividends declared for financial 2023 so far are GBP4.15 pence per share. This is up 77% from GBP2.35p per share as at March last year.

Back in January, Games Workshop said for the six months to November 27, revenue was GBP226.6 million, up 7.1% from GBP211.6 million a year prior.

However, pretax profit fell 5.2% to GBP83.6 million from GBP88.2 million. Operating expenses increased 6.5% on-year to GBP67.0 million.

The company said it will issue a full-year trading update for the 52 weeks ending May 28 in June.

Shares were up 0.6% at 9,070.00 pence each on Friday morning in London.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

