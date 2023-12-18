(Alliance News) - Games Workshop Group PLC on Monday said it has struck a deal with Amazon's Content Services subsidiary for the development of its Warhammer 40,000 universe into films and television series, alongside the associated merchandising rights.

The Nottingham, England-based miniature wargames maker and retailer said the agreement, the agreement in principle for which was first announced last December, also includes an option for exclusive rights in the Warhammer Fantasy universe down the line.

"Games Workshop and Amazon will work together for a period of 12 months to agree creative guidelines for the films and television series to be developed by Amazon. The agreement will only proceed once the creative guidelines are mutually agreed between Games Workshop and Amazon," the games company said.

Games Workshop provided no financial terms for the agreement with Amazon; however it said it will make no changes to its forecast for its financial year ending in June.

Earlier this month, Games Workshop estimated its half-year pretax profit at no less than GBP94 million, up from GBP83.6 million a year before. It will release its full interim results on January 9.

Shares in Games Workshop were up 1.4% at 9,930.00 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.