May 22, 2024 at 05:13 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Games Workshop Group PLC on Wednesday said it has promoted Elizabeth Harrison to finance director.

Games Workshop is a Nottingham, England-based miniature wargames maker and retailer.

Harrison will pick up the role at the company at its annual general meeting in September.

Harrison joined Games Workshop in March 2000 as a finance manager for the German sales business. She has had various roles within finance and business analysis within Games Workshop and has been the group reporting manager since February 2013.

Shares in Games Workshop were up 0.4% to 9,790.00 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

