  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Games Workshop Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAW   GB0003718474

GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC

(GAW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:42:29 2023-06-14 am EDT
10165.00 GBX   +5.39%
03:26aGames Workshop to report profit rise despite slip in licensing income
AN
02:32aGames Workshop Forecasts Higher Revenue, Profit in FY23
MT
06/01Royal Mail celebrates the 40th anniversary of Warhammer with 10 Special Stamps
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Games Workshop to report profit rise despite slip in licensing income

06/14/2023 | 03:26am EDT
(Alliance News) - Games Workshop Group PLC on Wednesday said it expects to report an improved performance in its recently concluded financial year, thanks to its direct sales.

In a brief trading update, the Nottingham, England-based miniature wargames maker and retailer said it expects core revenue in the financial year ended May 28 to be not less than GBP440 million. This would be 14% higher than GBP386.8 million the year before.

Core revenue refers to direct sales of its core products to external customers, via its retail network, independent retailers, or online. It excludes licensing income, which is expected to fall 11% year-on-year to GBP25 million from GBP28.0 million.

Pretax profit is expected to rise to at least GBP170 million, which would be at least an 8.3% improvement from GBP156.5 million a year before.

Shares in Games Workshop were up 4.7% to 10,100.00 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

The Warhammer seller also said it will increase profit-share cash payments to its staff to GBP11 million for the year, having paid out GBP9.9 million a year before. Dividends declared and paid in the recent year were GBP136 million total, or 415p per share. This compares with GBP77 million declared, or 235p per share, and GBP93 million paid, or 285p per share, in financial 2022.

Games Workshop plans to announce its full annual results on July 25.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 436 M 550 M 550 M
Net income 2023 129 M 163 M 163 M
Net cash 2023 72,9 M 91,9 M 91,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,6x
Yield 2023 4,30%
Capitalization 3 175 M 4 003 M 4 003 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,11x
EV / Sales 2024 6,62x
Nbr of Employees 2 643
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Games Workshop Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9 645,00 GBX
Average target price 10 000,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 3,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Derek Rountree Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rachel Frances Tongue Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Richard Alistair Brewis Non-Executive Chairman
Randall Casson Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Lam Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC12.61%4 003
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.31.06%23 109
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.24.85%16 307
HASBRO, INC.3.05%8 714
MATTEL, INC.6.67%6 736
SPIN MASTER CORP.2.94%2 650
