  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Games Workshop Group PLC
  News
  Summary
    GAW   GB0003718474

GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC

(GAW)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:17 2022-12-16 am EST
8430.00 GBX   +15.48%
04:44aIN BRIEF: Games Workshop agreement with Amazon for film and TV rights
AN
03:44aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks lower as central banks keep hiking rates
AN
02:59aAmazon to bring fantasy game 'Warhammer 40,000' onto screens
RE
IN BRIEF: Games Workshop agreement with Amazon for film and TV rights

12/16/2022 | 04:44am EST
Games Workshop Group PLC - Nottingham, England-based wargames maker and retailer - Reaches agreement with Amazon Content Services LLC, a subsidiary of Amazon.com Inc, for the development of its intellectual property into film and television productions. The company said rights will initially be granted to develop the Warhammer 40,000 brand universe. Games Workshop said the project is "wholly dependent on and subject to contracts being agreed and entered into", but that Amazon will begin development activities inducing preliminary discussions with writers.

Current stock price: 8,530.00 pence per share, up 17% on Friday morning in London.

12-month change: down 14%

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -3.42% 88.45 Delayed Quote.-45.07%
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC 14.18% 8313.13 Delayed Quote.-26.78%
Financials
Sales 2023 427 M 522 M 522 M
Net income 2023 132 M 161 M 161 M
Net cash 2023 111 M 136 M 136 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,3x
Yield 2023 3,34%
Capitalization 2 402 M 2 936 M 2 936 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,36x
EV / Sales 2024 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 2 643
Free-Float 97,5%
Managers and Directors
Kevin Derek Rountree Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rachel Frances Tongue Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Elaine O'Donnell Non-Executive Chairman
John Richard Alistair Brewis Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Kate Elizabeth Marsh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC-26.78%2 936
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-42.80%17 060
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-1.41%14 173
HASBRO, INC.-41.09%8 179
MATTEL, INC.-20.50%6 057
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.78%5 479