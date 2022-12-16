IN BRIEF: Games Workshop agreement with Amazon for film and TV rights

Games Workshop Group PLC - Nottingham, England-based wargames maker and retailer - Reaches agreement with Amazon Content Services LLC, a subsidiary of Amazon.com Inc, for the development of its intellectual property into film and television productions. The company said rights will initially be granted to develop the Warhammer 40,000 brand universe. Games Workshop said the project is "wholly dependent on and subject to contracts being agreed and entered into", but that Amazon will begin development activities inducing preliminary discussions with writers.

Current stock price: 8,530.00 pence per share, up 17% on Friday morning in London.

12-month change: down 14%

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

