Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. GameSquare Esports Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCO   CA36468F1053

GAMESQUARE ESPORTS INC.

(MCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GameSquare Esports : Celebrates Super Bowl with Pre-Game Mixer and Whatnot Activation

02/11/2022 | 08:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NFL Athletes and Top Gaming Personalities Come Together for a Weekend of Sports and Video Games in Lead Up to Super Bowl LVI

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2022 / GameSquare Esports, an international esports and gaming company, is celebrating Super Bowl LVI by bringing games, sports, and pop culture together through in-person and digital activations. To kick off Super Bowl weekend, GameSquare is hosting a Pre-Game Mixer at the iconic Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood on Friday, February 11. Meanwhile, GCN, a GameSquare Esports company, is partnering with Whatnot to produce the 'Whatnot Super Show', where Whatnot will give away more than $20,000 in sports memorabilia to fans.

GameSquare's Pre-Game Mixer will see NFL pros, including Ronnie Stanley and Gabe Davis, and top gaming personalities converge at Hollywood's iconic Grandmaster Recorders, a 1970s recording studio converted into a multi-venue experience. Guests can expect to socialize at the rooftop bar with food or drink as they enjoy live music and gaming during Super Bowl Weekend.

On Feb.11, GCN will collaborate with community marketplace Whatnot to produce the 'Whatnot Super Show,' featuring NFL Players Trevor Lawrence, Deebo Samuel, Todd Gurley II, Gabe Davis, and Julian Okwara. The group of NFL stars will join esteemed sports hobby leader Ryan "CardCollector2" Johnson to give away $20,000 USD in collectible trading cards and sports memorabilia. Fans can tune in to the Whatnot Super Show at https://whatnot.com/live/5b21ebb9-1993-4321-96eb-16dff0549944.

"For over 50 years, the Super Bowl has been the epicenter of football, brands, entertainment, and music," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare Esports. "Gaming has continued to play a much more prominent role in the evolution of sport in recent years, and GameSquare Esports is helping sports leagues to reach younger audiences. We expect this trend to significantly grow over the years, with gaming and youth culture becoming a mainstay in tentpole sporting events."

About GameSquare Esports

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency serving the UK, Reciprocity Corp. ("Reciprocity"), which provides the Company access to Asia, Latin America and North America, NextGen Tech, LLC (dba as Complexity Gaming), a leading esports organization operating in the United States, and, most recently, Swingman LLC (dba Cut+Sew and Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA. Reciprocity's gaming and esports assets include: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming, a 40% interest in a League of Legends team that competes in Latin America, and its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA.

Media Contacts
Casey Tamkin
Email: gamesquare@jsapartners.co

SOURCE: Gamesquare Esports Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688371/GameSquare-Esports-Celebrates-Super-Bowl-with-Pre-Game-Mixer-and-Whatnot-Activation

Disclaimer

Gamesquare Esports Inc. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 13:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GAMESQUARE ESPORTS INC.
08:18aGAMESQUARE ESPORTS : Celebrates Super Bowl with Pre-Game Mixer and Whatnot Activation
PU
02/04GAMESQUARE ESPORTS : Historically Black College and University Student Finalists Embark on..
PU
01/27GAMESQUARE ESPORTS : Complexity Gaming Signs Sponsorship Agreement with ARterra, a Digital..
PU
01/18Gamesquare Esports Inc. Provides Unaudited Revenue Guidance for the Fourth Quarter Ende..
CI
2021The Collegiate Esports Invitational Opens Registrations to Compete in the Largest NCAA ..
AQ
2021IIROC Trade Resumption - GSQ
AQ
2021IIROC Trading Halt - GSQ
AQ
2021EARNINGS FLASH (FRANKFURT : 29Q1) GAMESQUARE ESPORTS Reports Q3 Basic and Diluted Net Loss..
MT
2021GameSquare Esports Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2021GameSquare Esports Reports Strong Sequential Revenue Growth in Q3 2021 and Accelerated ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12,2 M 9,65 M 9,65 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,02x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52,5 M 41,5 M 41,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,30x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart GAMESQUARE ESPORTS INC.
Duration : Period :
GameSquare Esports Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,22 CAD
Average target price 0,60 CAD
Spread / Average Target 179%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Justin Kenna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Wright Chairman & President
Paul Sandor Bozoki Chief Financial Officer
Paul LeBreux Independent Director
Craig Armitage Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMESQUARE ESPORTS INC.-29.03%42
NETEASE, INC.1.49%67 194
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.22.43%63 454
NEXON CO., LTD.9.80%18 740
ZYNGA INC.43.28%10 367
NCSOFT CORPORATION-14.46%9 453