This presentation is provided for information purposes only and should not be considered as an offer to purchase or a recommendation to purchase, sell or hold any securities of GameSquare Holdings, Inc. ("GameSquare").

The information contained in this document is subject to change without notice and is based on publicly available information, internally developed data and other sources. Where any opinion or belief is expressed in this presentation, it is based on the assumptions and limitations mentioned herein and is an expression of present opinion or belief only. No warranties or representations can be made as to the origin, validity, accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability of the information. GameSquare and its respective shareholders, affiliates, representatives, directors, offices, employees, advisers or agents disclaim and exclude all liability (to the extent permitted by law), for losses, claims, damages, demands, costs and expenses of whatever nature arising in any way out of or in connection with the information in this presentation, its accuracy, completeness or by reason of reliance by any person on any of it. This presentation should not be construed as legal, ﬁnancial or tax advice to any person, as each person's circumstances are different. In addition, this presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all of the information relevant to or a fully analysis of GameSquare. Readers should consult with their own professional advisors regarding their particular circumstances.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this presentation. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this presentation, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to GameSquare's future performance and revenue; continued growth and path to proﬁtability; GameSquare's ability to execute its business plans; and the future potential and performance of the business sectors in which GameSquare operates, the market size of the U.S and global inﬂuencer marketing platform and U.S. and global digital advertising spending. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to GameSquare and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or deﬁnitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: GameSquare's ability to grow its business and being able to execute on its business plan, being able to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and continuing to attract qualiﬁed personnel to support its development requirements. These assumptions, while believed to be reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: GameSquare's ability to achieve its objectives, successfully execute its growth strategy, obtain future ﬁnancings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, leverage its portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, depend on the combined entity's key personnel, and successfully respond to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties including impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any variants.