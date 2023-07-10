NASDAQ: GAME TSXV: GAME
REASONS TO INVEST
Youth culture is hard to ﬁnd, yet
we know how to locate
We operate at the intersection of traditional
Sports, Gaming & Esports
$250-$500B
Growth of Global Creator Economy 2020-2025
Source: Goldman Sachs Research
WELL-CAPITALIZED, TIGHT STRUCTURE
1st
complete end-to-end platform connecting brands to youth markets
2023 GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE OF
$75-$80M
& PROFITABLE BY Q4 2023
Key investors include Jerry Jones and the Goff Families
NASDAQ: GAME TSXV: GAME
GAMESQUARE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIALS
STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH SHOULD ACCELERATE
$80
$67.7
$50.4
$17.5 $10.9$28.1
$0.4
$39.5 $39.6
$17.1
2020A
2021A
2022A
2023E
GSQ REVENUE (US$M) ENGINE REVENUE (US$M) GAMESQUARE REVENUE (US$M)
2023 REVENUE GUIDANCE
$75-$80M
$8M
IN SYNERGISTIC COST
REDUCTIONS
PROFITABILITY
EXPECTED IN Q4
CONSOLIDATED GM
30%-35%
CAGR
66%
NASDAQ: GAME TSXV: GAME
YOUNG CONSUMERS WILL DRIVE FUTURE BRAND PROFITS
350+
BRANDS
1,500+
$230B MARKET SIZE
GLOBAL GAMING
INFLUENCERS
* $230B in 2021. Projected to grow to $546B
in 2028 at a CAGR of 13.20%
fortunebusinessinsights
CONNECT.
MONETIZE.
GEN Z
500M
ONE OF THE LARGEST
$360B BUYING POWER
AUDIENCES IN GAMING
- Bloomberg
MONOPOLIZE.
NASDAQ: GAME TSXV: GAME
