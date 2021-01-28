Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GameStop Corp.    GME

GAMESTOP CORP.

(GME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

At odds over many things, U.S. lawmakers AOC and Ted Cruz agree on Robinhood probe

01/28/2021 | 03:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A GameStop store is photographed in Austin, Texas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - At odds over most issues, Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Republican Ted Cruz agreed on Thursday that Congress needed more information about online trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc's decision to restrict retail trading in shares of GameStop and other stocks that have experienced dramatic gains this week attributed to social media-driven trading.

Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, tweeted the restriction was "unacceptable," adding Congress needed to know more about Robinhood's decision "to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit."

Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican, took to Twitter retweeting Ocasio-Cortez with rare words of agreement, writing "Fully agree."

While welcoming the chance to work across party lines on the issue, Ocasio-Cortez had harsh words in response.

She tweeted she was "happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there's common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out," a reference to suggestions that Cruz helped foment the Jan. 6 Capitol violence by Trump supporters.

Cruz's office did not immediately respond to Ocasio-Cortez's second tweet.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk also backed Ocasio-Cortez's criticism on Twitter responding "absolutely" to her criticism of Robinhood.

A Robinhood spokeswoman declined to comment on the lawmakers' criticism.

Robinhood and online brokerage Interactive Brokers restricted trading in several social media-driven stocks that had soared this week. The issue pits hedge funds and other short sellers against retail buyers, many motivated by commentary on sites such as Reddit.

Republican Senator Mike Lee also joined the critics as did U.S. Representative Ro Khanna, a Democrat.

Khanna said in a statement "while retail trading in some cases, like on Robinhood, blocked the purchasing of GameStop, hedge funds were still allowed to trade the stock. We need more regulation and equality in the markets."

He added: "We're done letting hedge fund billionaires treat the stock market like their personal playground, then taking their ball home as soon as they lose."

U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat, called the restriction "beyond absurd."

Tlaib urged on Twitter that Congress "have a hearing on Robinhood's market manipulation. They're blocking the ability to trade to protect Wall St. hedge funds, stealing millions of dollars from their users to protect people who've used the stock market as a casino for decades."

Ocasio-Cortez said the House Financial Services Committee investigation should not be limited to Robinhood but "should examine any retail services freezing stock purchases in the course of potential investigations - especially those allowing sales, but freezing purchases."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Howard Goller)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
All news about GAMESTOP CORP.
03:42pEXPLAINER : Why GameStop's stock surge is shaking Wall Street
AQ
03:33pStocks rise, dollar slips as risk aversion eases
RE
03:32pGAMESTOP : Brokerages limit trading in GameStop, sparking outcry
AQ
03:21pAt odds over many things, U.S. lawmakers AOC and Ted Cruz agree on Robinhood ..
RE
03:21pGameStop 'long the shorts' trade goes mainstream
RE
03:21pOnline investor army takes wallop with trading barriers
RE
03:18pGAMESTOP : Major indexes regain lost ground; GameStop, AMC swing wildly
AQ
03:08pSTREET COLOR : A Senate Panel Will Hold Hearing on Current State of Stock Market..
MT
03:06pReddit raiders swarm silver stocks as GameStop, BlackBerry retreat
RE
03:03pWall St. rebounds as earnings roll in, short worries ease
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 261 M - -
Net income 2021 -196 M - -
Net cash 2021 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -89,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 238 M 24 238 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,57x
EV / Sales 2022 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart GAMESTOP CORP.
Duration : Period :
GameStop Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMESTOP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,44 $
Last Close Price 347,51 $
Spread / Highest target -90,5%
Spread / Average Target -96,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -99,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George E. Sherman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathy Patterson Vrabeck Chairman
James Anthony Bell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Angela Venuk Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Carrie W. Teffner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMESTOP CORP.1,744.53%24 238
BEST BUY CO., INC13.81%29 408
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-10.12%9 965
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-9.55%9 731
JB HI-FI LIMITED5.43%4 633
YAMADA DENKI CO., LTD.-2.92%4 199
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ