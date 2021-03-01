Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GameStop Corp.    GME

GAMESTOP CORP.

(GME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bond jitters putting markets in 'completely new light', BIS says

03/01/2021 | 07:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Dividers are seen inside a trading post on the trading floor as preparations are made for the return to trading at the NYSE in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - The swift rise of borrowing costs on global bond markets over the last month could completely alter the outlook for financial markets, according to the central bank for the world's central banks, the Bank for International Settlements.

In its latest quarterly report, the Swiss-based BIS also noted how wild retail trading-driven swings in stocks such as GameStop recently had helped whip up volatility.

The big shift however has been in the U.S. Treasury markets that tend to propel global borrowing costs on the sense that unprecedented stimulus will ignite inflation if COVID-19 vaccines allow economies to fully reopen this year.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. yields climbed above 1.6% last week, extending this year's near 70 basis-point jump that has jacked up sovereign borrowing costs in Europe, Japan and elsewhere.

"The recent market jitters confirm that the back-up in bond yields and reflation trade are casting the financial market outlook in a completely new light," said Claudio Borio, Head of the BIS' Monetary and Economic Department.

"People just saw low rates for as far as the eye could see, whereas now they have started having doubts about how long these conditions would last."

Economists have drawn parallels to the 2013 taper tantrum, when bond yields rose dramatically after then-Fed Chair Ben Bernanke told lawmakers the Fed could take a step down in its pace of purchases of assets that had been buoying markets.

Borio said the key to whether markets would have another lengthy tantrum was firstly dependent on whether world growth did accelerate quickly, and then also what the major central banks did in response to rising bond yields.

Current Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave assurances last week the bank was not about to dial down stimulus. ECB President Christine Lagarde has delivered a similar messages, but the United States has just agreed a new $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Central banks "will have to work out what the implications of that (rising bond yields) for their objectives and respond accordingly," Borio said, referring to mandates to curb inflation and keep financial markets from running out of control.

On the wild stock market moves this year, he said it was typical of retail investors getting involved during periods of euphoria.

"Whenever a taxi driver starts talking about what is happening in the stock markets it means something significant is going on," Borio said.

For full report click https://www.bis.org/publ/qtrpdf/r_qt2103.htm

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

By Marc Jones


© Reuters 2021
All news about GAMESTOP CORP.
02/26HOME DEPOT, GAMESTOP, JOHNSON & JOHN : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
02/26U.S. SEC suspends trading in 15 securities due to 'questionable' social media..
RE
02/26Nasdaq ends higher, tech stocks retrace some losses
RE
02/26GameStop rally fizzles; shares still register 151% weekly gain
RE
02/26Financials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
02/26Consumer Cos Up Amid Mixed Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
02/26Nasdaq finishes higher, tech stocks retrace some losses
RE
02/26Nasdaq finishes higher, tech stocks retrace some losses
RE
02/26FACEBOOK  : Bots hyped up GameStop on major social media platforms, analysis fin..
RE
02/26Nasdaq closes higher as tech stocks recoup some losses
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 261 M - -
Net income 2021 -196 M - -
Net cash 2021 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -26,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 096 M 7 096 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart GAMESTOP CORP.
Duration : Period :
GameStop Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMESTOP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,44 $
Last Close Price 101,74 $
Spread / Highest target -67,6%
Spread / Average Target -86,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -96,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George E. Sherman Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Bell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathy Patterson Vrabeck Chairman
Angela Venuk Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matt Francis Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMESTOP CORP.440.02%7 096
BEST BUY CO., INC0.56%25 985
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-9.21%9 867
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-12.78%9 073
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED145.16%5 892
YAMADA HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-7.12%3 906
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ