GAMESTOP CORP.

(GME)
Bots hyped up GameStop on major social media platforms, analysis finds

02/26/2021 | 10:57am EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: GameStop logo is seen in front of displayed Reddit logo in this illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bots on major social media platforms have been hyping up GameStop and other "meme" stocks, according to an analysis by Massachusetts-based cyber security company PiiQ Media, suggesting organized economic or foreign actors may have played a role in the Reddit-driven trading frenzy.

Shares in GameStop soared last month after Reddit users banded together to squeeze hedge funds that had bet against the video game retailer and other companies. Reddit Chief Executive Steve Huffman told Congress this month that bots, artificial or fake accounts with automated content, had not played a "significant role" in GameStop Reddit message traffic.

PiiQ Media's analysis of Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc, Instagram and YouTube posts, however, found that bots used the platforms to push GameStop and other "meme" stocks, although it is unclear how influential they were in the overall saga.

A startup that focuses on social media risks, PiiQ said it examined patterns of keywords such as "Hold the Line" and GameStop's stock symbol, "GME" across conversations and profiles prior to the Jan. 28 frenzy, through Feb. 18. For comparison, it also assessed posts on an unrelated set of stocks.

PiiQ said that it identified very similar daily "start and stop patterns" in the GameStop-related posts, with activity starting at the beginning of the trading day, followed by a large spike at the end of the trading day. Such patterns are indicative of bots, said Aaron Barr, co-founder and chief technology officer of PiiQ.

"We saw clear patterns of artificial behavior across the other four social media platforms. When you think of organic content, it's variable in the day, variable day-to-day. It doesn't have the exact same pattern every day for a month," he said.

Based on its authenticity scoring system, PiiQ estimates there are tens of thousands of bot accounts hyping GameStop, the meme stocks, and Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency swept up in the frenzy. Thousands of fake accounts can be purchased for as little as $200, it said.

The company did not analyze Reddit data, but Barr said he would expect to see a similar pattern of activity on Reddit, indicating bot-like or coordinated management of conversations.

A representative for Reddit did not comment beyond Huffman's testimony. Representatives for YouTube, Facebook and its Instagram subsidiary did not respond to requests for comment. The social media platforms generally try to weed out harmful bots, said Barr.

A spokesperson for Twitter said that "bots" had become a catch-all term that can often mischaracterize the nature of the account. The company notes bots can be used on its platform for creative or innovative purposes.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is probing the GameStop saga, and this month suspended trading in a handful of companies because some "social media accounts may be engaged in a coordinated attempt to artificially influence" their stocks.

In addition to traders, organized criminals may use social media to stoke asset prices, and undermining the integrity of U.S. markets is a known goal of hostile state actors, said Barr. But it is unclear how successful, if at all, these types of influence efforts are, he said.

"Measuring the effect of those campaigns is often illusive."

(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Michelle Price


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 261 M - -
Net income 2021 -196 M - -
Net cash 2021 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -27,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 584 M 7 584 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 77,7%
Technical analysis trends GAMESTOP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,44 $
Last Close Price 108,73 $
Spread / Highest target -69,6%
Spread / Average Target -87,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -96,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George E. Sherman Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Bell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathy Patterson Vrabeck Chairman
Angela Venuk Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matt Francis Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMESTOP CORP.477.12%7 584
BEST BUY CO., INC13.70%26 656
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-9.21%9 896
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-10.59%9 337
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED155.91%6 153
JB HI-FI LIMITED-6.31%4 165
