Consumer companies rose as traders rotated back into one of the hardest hit sectors in the September rout.

GameStop slipped into negative territory for the year to date after the videogame chain's board named Chairman Ryan Cohen chief executive officer, ending a monthslong stretch during which the videogame retailer pursued turnaround efforts without a chief executive.

Chico's FAS shares rallied after the Florida-based fashion company agreed to be taken private by investment firm Sycamore Partners for $1 billion.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-23 1728ET