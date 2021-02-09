Consumer Cos Down As Day-Trader Favorites GameStop, Express, Slide -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell as some of the stocks targeted by Reddit-inspired day traders sold off.

Shares of GameStop continued a precipitous decline, losing almost 20% of its value on the day's session alone, and trading at roughly one-eighth of its value two weeks ago.

Shares of clothing chain Express, another target of the Reddit crowd, were also sharply lower.

Cosmetics concern Coty reported a wider loss for the fiscal second quarter amid the continued resurgence of Covid-19 cases and government restrictions.

In one good sign for the consumer spending outlook, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Senate Democrats are pushing to include an increase in the federal minimum wage in their Covid-19 relief package, despite reservations from some in the party and other potential hurdles.

