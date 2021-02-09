Log in
GAMESTOP CORP.

GAMESTOP CORP.

(GME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Consumer Cos Down As Day-Trader Favorites GameStop, Express, Slide -- Consumer Roundup

02/09/2021 | 05:23pm EST
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell as some of the stocks targeted by Reddit-inspired day traders sold off.

Shares of GameStop continued a precipitous decline, losing almost 20% of its value on the day's session alone, and trading at roughly one-eighth of its value two weeks ago.

Shares of clothing chain Express, another target of the Reddit crowd, were also sharply lower.

Cosmetics concern Coty reported a wider loss for the fiscal second quarter amid the continued resurgence of Covid-19 cases and government restrictions.

In one good sign for the consumer spending outlook, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Senate Democrats are pushing to include an increase in the federal minimum wage in their Covid-19 relief package, despite reservations from some in the party and other potential hurdles. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-21 1722ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 261 M - -
Net income 2021 -196 M - -
Net cash 2021 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 185 M 4 185 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart GAMESTOP CORP.
Duration : Period :
GameStop Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMESTOP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,44 $
Last Close Price 60,00 $
Spread / Highest target -45,0%
Spread / Average Target -77,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -94,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George E. Sherman Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Bell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathy Patterson Vrabeck Chairman
Angela Venuk Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Carrie W. Teffner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMESTOP CORP.218.47%4 185
BEST BUY CO., INC18.15%30 530
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-11.17%9 419
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-12.45%9 267
JB HI-FI LIMITED7.05%4 614
VIA VAREJO S.A.-5.82%4 524
