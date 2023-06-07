Advanced search
Consumer Cos Down on Rate Concerns -- Consumer Roundup

06/07/2023 | 05:09pm EDT
Consumer companies fell amid concerns about borrowing rates.

A surprise interest-rate increase from the Bank of Canada spurred gains in Treasury yields, stirring concerns that mortgage rates would continue to climb.

Shares of Amazon.com fell sharply, weighing on Flights headed to LaGuardia International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport faced delays for as long as two hours as smoke from wildfires in Canada affected visibility surrounding those airports, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Campbell Soup shares fell after the food processor's projections for fiscal 2023 profit lagged Wall Street expectations.

The judge presiding over Serta Simmons Bedding's chapter 11 case approved its $1.6 billion debt-cutting plan, handing control to its top lenders and ending the bedding company's long feud with a minority group.

GameStop shares rose ahead of the videogame chain's earnings report.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-23 1708ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -4.25% 121.23 Delayed Quote.50.73%
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY -8.91% 46.08 Delayed Quote.-9.15%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.24% 0.74756 Delayed Quote.0.69%
GAMESTOP CORP. 5.75% 26.11 Delayed Quote.31.69%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.21% 1.3368 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
