Consumer Cos Down on Rate Concerns -- Consumer Roundup

Consumer companies fell amid concerns about borrowing rates.

A surprise interest-rate increase from the Bank of Canada spurred gains in Treasury yields, stirring concerns that mortgage rates would continue to climb.

Shares of Amazon.com fell sharply, weighing on Flights headed to LaGuardia International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport faced delays for as long as two hours as smoke from wildfires in Canada affected visibility surrounding those airports, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Campbell Soup shares fell after the food processor's projections for fiscal 2023 profit lagged Wall Street expectations.

The judge presiding over Serta Simmons Bedding's chapter 11 case approved its $1.6 billion debt-cutting plan, handing control to its top lenders and ending the bedding company's long feud with a minority group.

GameStop shares rose ahead of the videogame chain's earnings report.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-23 1708ET