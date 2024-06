Consumer companies fell as GameStop plunged.

The videogame chain capitalized on meme-stock traders' latest bout of interest in the company by scheduling a secondary offering of shares.

Meme trading pioneer Keith Gill issued a YouTube video extolling the virtues of the stock; his disclosures of amassing a stake in GameStop recently had triggered a jump in the share price.

