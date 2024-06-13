Consumer companies were more or less flat amid labor-market and spending worries.

New jobless claims surged by 13,000 to 242,000 in the week ending June 8, the highest tally since August, the Labor Department said.

GameStop surged after Citron Research founder Andrew Left said he closed a position wagering against the videogame chain's stock, saying he was bowing to the market's irrationality.

Left was the latest sophisticated investor to be humbled by the madcap meme-stock trading mob, led by "Roaring Kitty," Keith Gill.

Melvin Capital, founded by Gabe Plotkin, was undone by its exposure to GameStop. Spanish premium beauty house Puig is ready to confront skeptics and make a statement in the cosmetics world.

