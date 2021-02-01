Consumer Cos Rise As Short-Squeeze Fears Subside, GameStop Slides -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as concerns about the impact of coordinated short squeezes subsided.

GameStop, the center of the struggle between Reddit-frequenting day traders and hedge-fund short-sellers, plunged in value Monday as the day trading crowd appeared to move on.

The duel triggered paper losses of as much as $18 billion, according to analysis from short-selling research firm S3 Partners.

One hedge fund firm, Melvin Capital Management, saw the value of its portfolio drop by 53% because of its exposure, even as it closed short positions on GameStop.

Shares of other companies that were caught up in the "short squeeze," including retailers Express and Bed Bath & Beyond, also saw double-digit percentage losses in their prices Monday.

