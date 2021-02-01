Log in
GAMESTOP CORP.

GAMESTOP CORP.

(GME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Consumer Cos Rise As Short-Squeeze Fears Subside, GameStop Slides -- Consumer Roundup

02/01/2021 | 05:10pm EST
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as concerns about the impact of coordinated short squeezes subsided.

GameStop, the center of the struggle between Reddit-frequenting day traders and hedge-fund short-sellers, plunged in value Monday as the day trading crowd appeared to move on.

The duel triggered paper losses of as much as $18 billion, according to analysis from short-selling research firm S3 Partners.

One hedge fund firm, Melvin Capital Management, saw the value of its portfolio drop by 53% because of its exposure, even as it closed short positions on GameStop.

Shares of other companies that were caught up in the "short squeeze," including retailers Express and Bed Bath & Beyond, also saw double-digit percentage losses in their prices Monday.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-21 1709ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 261 M - -
Net income 2021 -196 M - -
Net cash 2021 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -83,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22 668 M 22 668 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,27x
EV / Sales 2022 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart GAMESTOP CORP.
Duration : Period :
GameStop Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMESTOP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,44 $
Last Close Price 325,00 $
Spread / Highest target -89,8%
Spread / Average Target -95,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -98,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George E. Sherman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathy Patterson Vrabeck Chairman
James Anthony Bell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Angela Venuk Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Carrie W. Teffner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMESTOP CORP.1,625.05%22 668
BEST BUY CO., INC9.05%28 178
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-11.08%9 628
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-14.27%9 381
JB HI-FI LIMITED4.36%4 554
VIA VAREJO S.A.-9.10%4 287
