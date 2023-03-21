Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. GameStop Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GME   US36467W1099

GAMESTOP CORP.

(GME)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:58:28 2023-03-21 pm EDT
26.55 USD   +57.38%
05:46pMarketmind: Hoping Powell sheds light in fog of uncertainty
RE
05:36pConsumer Cos Surge on Mortgage Rate Hopes -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:00pTranscript : GameStop Corp., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 21, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Consumer Cos Surge on Mortgage Rate Hopes -- Consumer Roundup

03/21/2023 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retailers and other consumer companies surged amid optimism about the outlook for mortgage rates and housing-market activity.

Home prices fell on an annual basis for the first time in more than a decade as rising mortgage rates slowed demand, according to data from the National Association of Realtors.

Used-home sales rose 14.5% in February from January, but plunged 23% from a year earlier, according to the data from the trade group.

Investors bet any acknowledgment of tightening financial conditions from the Federal Reserve Wednesday would bring down Treasury yields and mortgage rates.

Meme stock GameStop slid ahead of its earnings report.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-21-23 1735ET

All news about GAMESTOP CORP.
05:46pMarketmind: Hoping Powell sheds light in fog of uncertainty
RE
05:36pConsumer Cos Surge on Mortgage Rate Hopes -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:00pTranscript : GameStop Corp., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 21, 2023
CI
04:45pGameStop Swings to Profit in Fiscal Q4 Amid Softer Revenue; Shares Jump After-Hours
MT
04:32pGamestop : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:15pGameStop beats quarterly revenue estimates, turns profit
RE
04:12pGamestop Corp. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, ..
AQ
04:08pEarnings Flash (GME) GAMESTOP Reports Q4 EPS $0.16, vs. Street Est of $-0.13
MT
04:08pEarnings Flash (GME) GAMESTOP Reports Q4 Revenue $2.23B, vs. Street Est of $2.18B
MT
04:07pGameStop Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GAMESTOP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 881 M - -
Net income 2023 -410 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -12,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 133 M 5 133 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart GAMESTOP CORP.
Duration : Period :
GameStop Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMESTOP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 16,87 $
Average target price 12,65 $
Spread / Average Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Furlong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Diana Saadeh-Jajeh Chief Financial Officer
Ryan Cohen Chairman
Matt Francis Chief Technology Officer
Nir Patel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMESTOP CORP.-8.61%5 133
BEST BUY CO., INC.-2.59%17 036
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-2.42%6 194
JB HI-FI LIMITED-0.48%3 064
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-1.77%2 946
YAMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.64%2 566