ECB's Knot: stock market rally could be fueled by recovery hopes

AMSTERDAM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The continuing rise of stock
markets worldwide could be the result of growing hopes of
economic recovery, and does not necessarily mean that prices are
overly inflated, European Central Bank governing council member
Klaas Knot said on Sunday.
"We definitely see high valuations," the Dutch central bank
governor said in an interview on Dutch public television.
"Stock markets could be preempting the roll out of vaccines
and the reopening of economies. We might be entering the roaring
twenties, we don't know.
"Also interest rates are low, which is important for stock
valuations and leads to higher stock prices," Knot said.
But Knot warned individual investors against joining the
recent rallies in companies such as GameStop.
"If this becomes a race between individuals and professional
investors, it is clear who will suffer in the end: the small
investor," he said.
Knot said he was "cautiously optimistic" on the chances for
economic recovery later in the year, as COVID-19 vaccinations
could enable countries to end lockdowns.
"2021 will likely have two faces," he said. "Vaccinations
offer the perspective of a way out of this crisis and a much
better second half of the year."
Knot said earlier this week that the ECB still had room to
cut interest rates if the economic recovery proves too slow to
keep its inflation target in sight.
Another ECB policymaker, Isabel Schnabel, said on Sunday
that one-off factors were likely to cause spikes in inflation
later this year and that raising interest rates in the current
environment would have a "devastating impact."
(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Catherine Evans)