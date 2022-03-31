Log in
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
GameStop Corp.
News
Summary
GME
US36467W1099
GAMESTOP CORP.
(GME)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
03/31 04:57:51 pm EDT
193.23
USD
+15.81%
04:34p
GameStop seeks approval for stock split
RE
04:32p
Gamestop to seek shareholder approval for stock split - sec fili…
RE
04:27p
Gamestop to Implement Stock Split Through Dividend; Shares Rally in After Hours Trade
MT
GAMESTOP TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR STOCK SPLIT - SEC FILI…
03/31/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
GAMESTOP TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR STOCK SPLIT - SEC FILING
© Reuters 2022
All news about GAMESTOP CORP.
04:34p
GameStop seeks approval for stock split
RE
04:32p
Gamestop to seek shareholder approval for stock split - sec fili…
RE
04:27p
Gamestop to Implement Stock Split Through Dividend; Shares Rally in After Hours Trade
MT
04:22p
GAMESTOP CORP.
: Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:03p
SOCIAL BUZZ
: Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Lower Midday; GameStop, AMD in Focus
MT
06:34a
SOCIAL BUZZ
: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; GameStop Poised to Fall, Tilray to Ri..
MT
03/30
SOCIAL BUZZ
: Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Mixed Midday; GameStop, Tilray in Focus
MT
03/30
SOCIAL BUZZ
: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; GameStop Poised to Fall After ..
MT
03/29
Tech Up as Peace Talks Whet Risk Appetite -- Tech Roundup
DJ
03/29
SOCIAL BUZZ
: Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Broadly Higher Midday; GameStop Snaps 10-Day R..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GAMESTOP CORP.
03/18
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: Adobe, Dollar General, Fedex, Nike, United Airlines...
03/18
Wedbush Cuts Gamestop's Price Target to $30 From $45 After Q4 Profits 'Underwhelm,' Not..
MT
2021
Ascendiant Capital Adjusts Gamestop's Price Target to $23 From $24, Reiterates Sell Rat..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
6 257 M
-
-
Net income 2023
-414 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
-22,2x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
12 705 M
12 705 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,03x
Capi. / Sales 2024
1,90x
Nbr of Employees
26 000
Free-Float
81,8%
Chart GAMESTOP CORP.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMESTOP CORP.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
SELL
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
166,85 $
Average target price
26,50 $
Spread / Average Target
-84,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Matthew Furlong
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Recupero
Chief Financial Officer
Ryan Cohen
Chairman
Matt Francis
Chief Technology Officer
James Grube
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
GAMESTOP CORP.
12.44%
12 705
BEST BUY CO., INC.
-5.09%
21 719
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.
-20.55%
5 211
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.
-16.26%
5 002
JB HI-FI LIMITED
15.58%
4 832
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION
7.28%
4 616
