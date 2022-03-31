GAMESTOP TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR STOCK SPLIT - SEC FILI…

Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. GameStop Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GME   US36467W1099

GAMESTOP CORP.

(GME)
03/31 04:57:51 pm EDT
193.23 USD   +15.81%
04:34pGameStop seeks approval for stock split
RE
04:32pGamestop to seek shareholder approval for stock split - sec fili…
RE
04:27pGamestop to Implement Stock Split Through Dividend; Shares Rally in After Hours Trade
MT
GAMESTOP TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR STOCK SPLIT - SEC FILING

03/31/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
GAMESTOP TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR STOCK SPLIT - SEC FILING


© Reuters 2022
04:34pGameStop seeks approval for stock split
RE
04:32pGamestop to seek shareholder approval for stock split - sec fili…
RE
04:27pGamestop to Implement Stock Split Through Dividend; Shares Rally in After Hours Trade
MT
04:22pGAMESTOP CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:03pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Lower Midday; GameStop, AMD in Focus
MT
06:34aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; GameStop Poised to Fall, Tilray to Ri..
MT
03/30SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Mixed Midday; GameStop, Tilray in Focus
MT
03/30SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; GameStop Poised to Fall After ..
MT
03/29Tech Up as Peace Talks Whet Risk Appetite -- Tech Roundup
DJ
03/29SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Broadly Higher Midday; GameStop Snaps 10-Day R..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 257 M - -
Net income 2023 -414 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -22,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 12 705 M 12 705 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,03x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart GAMESTOP CORP.
Duration : Period :
GameStop Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GAMESTOP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 166,85 $
Average target price 26,50 $
Spread / Average Target -84,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Furlong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Recupero Chief Financial Officer
Ryan Cohen Chairman
Matt Francis Chief Technology Officer
James Grube Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMESTOP CORP.12.44%12 705
BEST BUY CO., INC.-5.09%21 719
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-20.55%5 211
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-16.26%5 002
JB HI-FI LIMITED15.58%4 832
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION7.28%4 616