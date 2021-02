By Amrith Ramkumar

GameStop and other hot stocks are still swinging both ways. GameStop was recently up 13% and trading above $100 a share, while AMC Entertainment adds 18% to a little over $9.

Other retail-trader favorites like Koss and Express are also up solidly in midday trading.

This item is part of a Wall Street Journal live coverage event. The full stream can be found by searching P/WSJL (WSJ Live Coverage).

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-21 1303ET