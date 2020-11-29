Log in
GAMESTOP CORP.

GAMESTOP CORP.

(GME)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/27 01:10:00 pm
16.08 USD   +9.02%
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals

11/29/2020 | 01:00pm EST
Reveals Daily Exclusive and Doorbuster Deals All Week Long

Reduces the Price of its Same Day Delivery Service During Cyber Week to Provide Customers the Convenience and Flexibility to Receive their Online Orders Faster

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday deals keep on getting better at GameStop, as the company just revealed its 2020 Cyber Week offers. Beginning on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. CST and running through Saturday, Dec. 5, GameStop is offering online only (unless noted otherwise) tremendous savings on the hottest video games software, hardware and accessories, PC gaming equipment, home entertainment electronics and pop culture apparel, board games, collectibles, toys, and more. The company is also offering a special discount of up to 50% off of its Same Day Delivery service during Cyber Week to ensure customers are able to take advantage of the faster delivery option and receive their orders in less than 24 hours.

“For this year’s Cyber Week sale, we have selected the best online offers for our valued customers,” said Chris Homeister, chief merchandising officer for GameStop. “Our online Cyber Week deals start earlier this year than ever before, and every day this week we will be launching new and exciting deals. We invite all gaming and pop culture enthusiasts to visit www.gamestop.com or our mobile app all week to see the great deals we are offering, as well as to take advantage of the temporary reduction in price of our Same Day Delivery service so they can receive their online orders faster.”

As part of today’s Cyber Week announcement, GameStop is now offering a broad array of products across hardware, software, and accessories, home entertainment electronics, collectibles and more. A sample of the “must-have” GameStop Cyber Weeks deals include:

Hardware:

  • Save up to $150 on select top gaming PC models from Cybertron PC – Sale ends on Monday
  • Receive a $50 GameStop gift card with the purchase of select Vizio 4K HDR Smart TVs Offer ends on Wednesday

Video Game Software:

  • Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla ($49.99) – Monday only
  • NBA 2K21; FIFA 21; Madden 21; PGA Tour 2K21 ($26.99) – Monday only
  • Nintendo Switch games: Mario Brothers Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening ($39.99); other select Nintendo Switch titles up to 50% off – Monday only
  • Up to 66% off select Xbox One digital titles – Monday only
  • Up to 50% off select PS5 and Xbox One titles and up to 80% off Xbox One digital titles
  • Up 20% off select Arcade and retro games

PC Gaming and Video Gaming Accessories:

  • Up to 50% off Razer PC gaming accessories – Monday only
  • Save up to $30 on select gaming headsets – Monday only
  • Save $10 on the Volcano Shadow Xbox One Wireless Controller (GameStop Exclusive): $59.99 – Monday only
  • Up to 50% off select PlayStation and Xbox accessories
  • Up to 40% off select Nintendo Switch accessories; buy a Nintendo Switch controller and get a FREE Nintendo Switch carrying case ($20 value)

Collectibles & Pop Culture Entertainment Items:

  • Star Wars FX Lightsabers: $159.99 – Monday only
  • GI Joe Snake Eyes Helmet (GameStop exclusive): $69.99 – Tuesday only
  • All $11.99 Funko POP! figures: 3 for $30; 4 for $36; 5 for $40 – Beginning Tuesday
  • All Ugly Holiday Sweaters (GameStop exclusives): $20 – Wednesday only
  • Pokémon Poké Ball Bean Bag & Star Wars Tauntaun Sleeping Bag (GameStop exclusives): $89
  • Save $45 on select Hoverboards
  • Star Wars Digital Pinball Machine and Marvel Digital Pinball Machine: $549.99
  • Smart Interactive Coffee Table: $599.99
  • Polaroid Photobooth: $349.99

GameStop’s ‘Shop in Easy Mode’ service allows customers the convenience and flexibility to shop whenever, however, and wherever they want across GameStop’s omnichannel platforms. To further simplify the online shopping experience, customers can take advantage of any of GameStop’s contactless pick-up and delivery options at checkout such as Delivery@Door, Same Day Delivery, and Buy online/Pick-up in-store. For more details about GameStop’s ‘Shop in Easy Mode’ service, visit www.gamestop.com/shopineasymode.

GameStop’s Cyber Week sale offers will be available on www.gamestop.com and through the GameStop mobile app starting Nov. 29, at 8 p.m. CST through Dec. 5 – online only unless noted otherwise. For a complete listing of all of GameStop’s Cyber Week, visit www.gamestop.com/cyber-monday.

About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is the world’s largest omni-channel video game retailer, operates over 5,000 stores across 10 countries, and offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. The company's consumer product network also includes www.gamestop.com and Game Informer® magazine, the world's leading print and digital video game publication. General information about GameStop Corp. can be obtained at the Company’s corporate website. Follow @GameStop and @GameStopCorp on Twitter and Instagram and find GameStop on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GameStop.

Contact:
Michael Delgado
GameStop Public Relations
MichaelDelgado@gamestop.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
