  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. GameStop Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GME   US36467W1099

GAMESTOP CORP.

(GME)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:12 2022-08-25 pm EDT
32.60 USD   +0.29%
GameStop Announces Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
BU
TRANSACTIONS, QUOTATION, LOANS AND LOSSES : World Press Review of Thursday, August 25
MS
SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Snowflake Poised to Rise, NVIDIA to Fall
MT
GameStop Announces Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

08/25/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report second quarter fiscal 2022 results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The Company will host an investor conference call at 5:00 pm ET on the same day to review its results. This call and all supplemental information can be accessed on GameStop’s investor relations website: https://investor.gamestop.com. The phone number for the investor conference call is 1-877-407-6169 and the confirmation code is 13732487. A recording of the conference call will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GAMESTOP CORP.
04:01pGameStop Announces Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
BU
08:13aTRANSACTIONS, QUOTATION, LOANS AND L : World Press Review of Thursday, August 25
MS
06:28aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Snowflake Poised to Rise, NVIDIA..
MT
05:25aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Gain as China Stimulus Lifts Sentiment; Jackso..
DJ
08/24Bed Bath & Beyond nears final loan terms with Sixth Street- source
RE
08/24SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Bed Bath & Beyond Poised to Rise..
MT
08/23Tesla hopes new investors go for the ride after stock split
AQ
08/23SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Bed Bath & Beyond Poised to Rise..
MT
08/22RYAN COHEN : Meme stocks fall with AMC, Bed Bath in red
RE
08/22Bed Bath & Beyond at Risk of Bankruptcy if Unable to Secure Adequate Financing, Wedbush..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on GAMESTOP CORP.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 463 M - -
Net income 2023 -474 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -19,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 9 846 M 9 846 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart GAMESTOP CORP.
Duration : Period :
GameStop Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMESTOP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 32,50 $
Average target price 17,50 $
Spread / Average Target -46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Furlong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Diana Saadeh-Jajeh Chief Financial Officer
Ryan Cohen Chairman
Matt Francis Chief Technology Officer
Nir Patel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMESTOP CORP.-12.39%9 846
BEST BUY CO., INC.-23.59%17 480
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-1.47%5 713
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.69%4 173
JB HI-FI LIMITED-9.33%3 309
YAMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.22.14%2 808