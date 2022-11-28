Advanced search
    GME   US36467W1099

GAMESTOP CORP.

(GME)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
25.29 USD   -3.36%
11/23Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Up Premarket; Coinbase Global Poised to Rise, GameStop to Decline
MT
11/22Global markets live: Shell, Mazda, Dell, Zoom, VMWare...
MS
11/22A December rally seems less and less likely...
MS
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

GameStop Announces Release Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

11/28/2022 | 04:08pm EST
GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report third quarter fiscal 2022 results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. The Company will host an investor conference call at 5:00 pm ET on the same day to review its results. This call and all supplemental information can be accessed on GameStop’s investor relations website: https://investor.gamestop.com. The phone number for the investor conference call is 1-877-407-6169 and the confirmation code is 13734613. A recording of the conference call will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 268 M - -
Net income 2023 -425 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -17,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 929 M 7 929 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart GAMESTOP CORP.
Duration : Period :
GameStop Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMESTOP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 26,17 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target -38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Furlong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Diana Saadeh-Jajeh Chief Financial Officer
Ryan Cohen Chairman
Matt Francis Chief Technology Officer
Nir Patel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMESTOP CORP.-29.46%7 929
BEST BUY CO., INC.-20.05%18 287
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.13.27%6 457
JB HI-FI LIMITED-7.26%3 310
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-43.93%2 825
YAMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.21.88%2 665