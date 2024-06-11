GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its stores and e-commerce platforms. The Company operates in four geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, with the significant majority focused on games, entertainment products and technology. The Company has a total of approximately 4,169 stores across all of its segments: 2,915 in the United States, 203 in Canada, 404 in Australia, and 647 in Europe. Its stores and e-commerce sites operate primarily under the names GameStop, EB Games and Micromania. Its Australia and Europe segments also include approximately 49 pop culture themed stores selling collectibles, apparel, gadgets, electronics, toys and other retail products for technology enthusiasts and general consumers in international markets operating under the Zing Pop Culture brand. The Company's brands also include its print and digital gaming publication, Game Informer magazine.