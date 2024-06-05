Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of GameStop Corporation (“GameStop” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GME). Investors who purchased GameStop securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/GME.

On June 3, 2024, the Wall Street Journal (“WSJ”) published an article reporting that “E*Trade is considering telling meme-stock leader Keith Gill he can no longer use its platform after growing concerned about potential stock manipulation around his recent purchases of GameStop options, according to people familiar with the matter.” The article reported that “[s]hortly before Gill reignited a meme-stock craze in May, he bought a large volume of GameStop options on E*Trade,” and that “[t]his week, Gill posted screenshots of an E*Trade account showing he owns GameStop shares now valued at $140 million and a new set of options that expire later this month. His total gains on the positions were at $85.5 million, he posted late [on June 3], showing his account remained in operation.” The WSJ article stated that “E*Trade and its owner Morgan Stanley” had “concerns [Gill] can pump up a stock for his own benefit” and are “debat[ing] whether his actions amounted to manipulation[.]” Finally, the article reported that “the Massachusetts securities division is looking into Gill’s activities” and that “[t]he Securities and Exchange Commission has also been reviewing trading in GameStop call options around the time of Gill’s social media posts[.]”

