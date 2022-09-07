Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. GameStop Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GME   US36467W1099

GAMESTOP CORP.

(GME)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
24.04 USD   -4.38%
09/06Bed Bath & Beyond shares fall 18%; company names new CFO
RE
09/06SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Bed Bath & Beyond Poised to Drop, AST SpaceMobile to Rise
MT
09/02Gamestop's Quarterly Results Expected to Miss Street Views Amid 'Many Challenges,' Wedbush Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GameStop Forms Partnership with FTX

09/07/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a partnership with FTX US (“FTX”). The partnership is intended to introduce more GameStop customers to FTX’s community and its marketplaces for digital assets. In addition to collaborating with FTX on new ecommerce and online marketing initiatives, GameStop will begin carrying FTX gift cards in select stores.

During the term of the partnership, GameStop will be FTX’s preferred retail partner in the United States.

The financial terms of the partnership are not being disclosed.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “pro forma,” “seeks,” “should,” “will” or similar expressions. These statements are only predictions based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company or its industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available as of the date of this press release, and GameStop undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although GameStop believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. A number of factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, achievements or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.GameStop.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GAMESTOP CORP.
09/06Bed Bath & Beyond shares fall 18%; company names new CFO
RE
09/06SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Bed Bath & Beyond Poised to Drop..
MT
09/02Gamestop's Quarterly Results Expected to Miss Street Views Amid 'Many Challenges,' Wedb..
MT
09/02Jefferies stands out with big Bed Bath target price hike
RE
09/02SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Lululemon Athletica Poised to Su..
MT
09/01SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Down Premarket; Bed Bath & Beyond, Nvidia Poised to Fa..
MT
08/31Bed Bath & Beyond to cut jobs, close stores in bid to reverse losses
RE
08/31SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Bed Bath & Beyond, WeWork Poised..
MT
08/30Bed, Bath & Beyond's $375 million loan is temporary relief ahead of crunch holiday seas..
RE
08/30SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Up Premarket; Bed Bath & Beyond Poised to Surge
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GAMESTOP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 463 M - -
Net income 2023 -474 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -14,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 616 M 7 616 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart GAMESTOP CORP.
Duration : Period :
GameStop Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMESTOP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 25,14 $
Average target price 17,50 $
Spread / Average Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Furlong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Diana Saadeh-Jajeh Chief Financial Officer
Ryan Cohen Chairman
Matt Francis Chief Technology Officer
Nir Patel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMESTOP CORP.-32.23%7 616
BEST BUY CO., INC.-29.74%16 073
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-3.90%5 337
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION4.05%4 536
JB HI-FI LIMITED-17.69%2 933
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-50.00%2 716