Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GameStop Corp.    GME

GAMESTOP CORP.

(GME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GameStop bears use options to profit from stock's plunge

02/02/2021 | 05:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bearish investors are using options to capitalize on a slump in shares of GameStop Corp by more than half their value on Tuesday.

Put options, often used to protect against losses or position for declines in a stock's price, outstripped bullish calls in volume by a ratio of more than two to one on Tuesday, continuing a trend that has seen bearish derivatives bets on GameStop grow over the last week-and-a-half.

The videogame retailer's shares, which have seesawed wildly with hedge funds and other investors making or losing billions of dollars, were last down 56.3% at $98.33. They are now worth less than a quarter of their high of $483 last week.

The positioning marks a reversal from six straight weeks of GameStop calls dominating daily volume, as options bets helped fuel a 1,625% rally in the video game retailer's shares in January that triggered heavy losses among some investors who had shorted the stock, betting on its price to fall.

"People are putting on puts in order to profit from the eventual GameStop short squeeze to be over," said Matt Amberson, principal at options analytics firm ORATS.

Some investors may be turning to puts as an alternative to shorting the stock, analysts say. Demand to borrow GameStop shares has subsided significantly in recent weeks but remains high overall, making it relatively expensive to short the stock.

That has made put options more appealing in comparison, said Garrett DeSimone, head of quantitative research at OptionMetrics.

The stock's sharp decline and the flight to put options are an inevitable consequence of the stock's dizzying ascent, analysts said.

Last week, implied volatility in GameStop - an options-based measure of how much traders expect the shares to gyrate in coming days - suggested daily moves of as much as 69% in either direction, according to Amy Wu Silverman, equity derivatives strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

The simultaneous rallies in volatility and the share price served as a "harbinger of downside to come," she said.

The run-up in volatility helped make GameStop options expensive, potentially putting them out of reach for some investors, said Steven Place, founder of InvestingWithOptions.

As a result, call buying subsided, eliminating a source of fuel for the rally in GameStop shares. Implied volatility on GameStop calls has since fallen significantly, another signal of a shift in trading.

"Once it starts to drop, that's a warning sign that the squeeze is out of steam," Place said.

(Reporting by April Joyner and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Bernadette Baum)

By April Joyner and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed


© Reuters 2021
All news about GAMESTOP CORP.
05:40pFinancials Gain As Worries About Day-Trader Activity Subside - Financials Rou..
DJ
05:39pConsumer Cos Climb Even As GameStop Tumbles -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:29pBig Tech leads stocks to broad gains; GameStop, AMC tank
AQ
05:25pGlobal equities rally as more U.S. stimulus looms, silver slides
RE
05:24pAMAZON COM : Dow Jones rises 475 points as markets rally from GameStop short squ..
AQ
05:19pRobinhood CEO calls for move to real-time settlement of trades
RE
05:13pGAMESTOP : shares drop 60% as frenzied rally loses steam
AQ
05:01pBig Tech leads stocks to broad gains; GameStop collapses
AQ
04:50pWall Street jumps for second day; Amazon says Bezos to step down from CEO rol..
RE
04:48pCLOSE UPDATE : Stocks End Higher on COVID-19 Stimulus Talks Progress
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 261 M - -
Net income 2021 -196 M - -
Net cash 2021 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -57,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 693 M 15 693 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,94x
EV / Sales 2022 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart GAMESTOP CORP.
Duration : Period :
GameStop Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMESTOP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,44 $
Last Close Price 225,00 $
Spread / Highest target -85,3%
Spread / Average Target -94,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -98,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George E. Sherman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathy Patterson Vrabeck Chairman
James Anthony Bell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Angela Venuk Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Carrie W. Teffner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMESTOP CORP.1,094.27%15 693
BEST BUY CO., INC7.92%27 886
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-10.34%9 402
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-14.27%9 326
JB HI-FI LIMITED6.38%4 445
VIA VAREJO S.A.-11.01%4 207
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ