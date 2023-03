March 21 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp surpassed fourth-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday as the videogame retailer benefited from holiday demand and its shift to an online-focused model to better compete with larger retailers.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $2.23 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.18 billion, according to Refinitiv. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)