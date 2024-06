June 7 (Reuters) - GameStop reported a decline in first-quarter net sales on Friday, as customers transition to buying video games and collectibles online, while the retailer largely relies on brick and mortar stores.

The company posted net sales of $881.8 million in the quarter ended May 4, compared with $1.24 billion in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)