  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. GameStop Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GME   US36467W1099

GAMESTOP CORP.

(GME)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
28.31 USD   +0.50%
06:20pGameStop's NFT Marketplace Launches with ImmutableX
BU
10/28Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; Amazon Poised to Plunge, Pinterest to Rise
MT
10/26Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Microsoft, Alphabet Poised to Sink, Alibaba Group Holdings to Rise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GameStop's NFT Marketplace Launches with ImmutableX

10/31/2022 | 06:20pm EDT
GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced the official launch of the GameStop NFT Marketplace with ImmutableX Pty Limited (collectively with its affiliates, “ImmutableX”), which unlocks access to web3 games and millions of world-class, NFT gaming assets to tens of millions of GameStop players and GameStop Powerup Pro loyalty customers across the United States.

The integration between GameStop and ImmutableX will unlock some of the biggest web3 games, which are currently being built on ImmutableX. In addition, the partnership will allow for 100 percent gas-free and carbon-neutral minting and trading on the Company’s NFT marketplace.

To explore, collect and trade NFTs visit the GameStop NFT Marketplace at: https://nft.gamestop.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “pro forma,” “seeks,” “should,” “will” or similar expressions. These statements are only predictions based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company or its industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available as of the date of this press release, and GameStop undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although GameStop believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. A number of factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, achievements or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.GameStop.com.


© Business Wire 2022
