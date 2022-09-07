GameStop second-quarter sales down 4%

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Video game retailer GameStop Corp
reported a 4% fall in quarterly sales on Wednesday as consumers
cut back on discretionary spending amid decades-high inflation.
Last year, GameStop was at the center of a social
media-fueled trading frenzy. The company overhauled its
management in an effort to reverse years of languishing sales
and capitalize on the e-commerce boom.
However, GameStop's results come at a time when gaming
companies are facing a slowdown in demand for video games from
pandemic highs, raising doubts about their ability to weather an
economic downturn.
Some of these worries have also been exacerbated by hardware
shortages.
GameStop's revenue in the second quarter fell to $1.14
billion from $1.18 billion a year earlier.
Still, the company's shares rose 1.8% to $24.06 after the
bell.
GameStop's net loss widened to $108.7 million, or 36 cents
per share in the quarter, from $61.6 million, or 21 cents per
share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)