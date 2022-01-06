Log in
    GME   US36467W1099

GAMESTOP CORP.

(GME)
GameStop shares surge on plan to enter NFT, crypto markets

01/06/2022 | 05:53pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A GameStop Inc. store is shown in Encinitas, California

(Reuters) - GameStop Corp is launching a division to develop a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and establish cryptocurrency partnerships, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, boosting the video game retailer's shares 27% in extended trading.

GameStop declined to comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news citing people familiar with the matter.

The video game retailer is undergoing a revamp, with Chairman Ryan Cohen tapping executives from companies including Amazon.com Inc to turn GameStop away from brick-and-mortar and towards e-commerce.

The company is asking select game developers and publishers to list NFTs on its marketplace when it launches later this year, the WSJ report said.

An NFT is a digital asset that exists on a blockchain, a record of transactions kept on networked computers. The blockchain serves as a public ledger, allowing anyone to verify the NFT's authenticity and who owns it.

The retailer has hired more than 20 people to run the unit which is building an online hub for buying, selling and trading NFTs of virtual videogame collectibles such as avatar outfits and weapons, according to the WSJ report.

GameStop launched its NFT website last year and has been inviting creators to join the platform.

The company has also been at the forefront of the "meme" stock trading frenzy last year, in which retail investors hyped stocks on news site Reddit and brokerage site Robinhood, a blow to several hedge funds that bet the stocks would tumble.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 971 M - -
Net income 2022 -169 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -71,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 826 M 9 826 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,65x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart GAMESTOP CORP.
Duration : Period :
GameStop Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMESTOP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 129,37 $
Average target price 34,00 $
Spread / Average Target -73,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Furlong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Recupero Chief Financial Officer
Ryan Cohen Chairman
Angela Venuk Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matt Francis Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMESTOP CORP.-12.82%9 826
BEST BUY CO., INC.1.38%24 778
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-1.69%7 061
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.3.40%6 237
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION1.18%4 312
JB HI-FI LIMITED0.54%4 063