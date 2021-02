"It is improbable in France and Europe, but it is a situation to which we have to pay close attention," AMF head Robert Ophele told Boursorama TV.

Investors who followed popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets helped push GameStop shares to a closing high of $347.51 on Jan. 27 as part of a strategy to squeeze hedge funds that had taken short positions on the stock.

GameStop shares have since tumbled back to near $50 a share.

